Several distinguished speakers will take part in the anniversary Open House next week, including a representative from the Floyd County Woman’s Club and local historian Judge Gino Williams.

The Floyd County Library Building Fund, Inc. and the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library are organizing and sponsoring the event, set from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, March 10, at 321 W. Main St. in Floyd.

The Open House will feature refreshments, music and an opportunity to reminisce about the library’s history and impact on the community. All members of the Floyd County community are invited to attend.

From its beginnings in the Floyd County Woman’s Club’s first facility in 1973 to its current home in the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, the public library’s mission has been to serve the community of Floyd.

For more information about the Open House, contact Joann Veroskto, branch manager in Floyd, by calling (540) 745-2947 or emailing jverostko@mfrl.org.