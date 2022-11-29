Floyd athletes warming up for winter sports

The Floyd County High School varsity basketball squads officially tip off their 2022-2023 seasons on Monday, with the Lady Buffs taking on Magna Vista’s Warriors on their home court.

The boys’ first two games are also away, at Lord Botetourt High School on Friday, Dec. 2, and Magna Vista on Dec. 5.

The first home varsity basketball game of the season is set to be a rematch between the Lady Buffs and Warriors on Dec. 5.

Varsity basketball games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted, and the boys and girls teams alternate taking the Alan Cantrell Court.

Schedule changes and updates will be made available at www.threriversdistrictva.org.

Additional matchups for the upcoming season are:

Dec. 7 — Buffaloes vs. Bassett, away; Lady Buffs vs. Bassett, home

Dec. 9 — Lady Buffs vs. Lord Botetourt, away

Dec. 13 — Buffaloes vs. Lord Botetourt, home

Dec. 16 — Lady Buffs vs. Lord Botetourt, home

Dec. 19 — Lady Buffs vs. Patrick County, away

Dec. 20 — Buffaloes vs. Bassett High School, home

Dec. 21 — Buffaloes vs. Patrick County, away

Dec. 21-23 — Lady Buffs, tournament at Cave Spring

Dec. 28 — Buffaloes vs. Magna Vista, home

Dec. 29-30 — Buffaloes, tournament at Cave Spring

Jan. 3, 2023 — Lady Buffs vs. James River/Buchanan, home at 6 p.m.; Buffaloes vs. James River/Buchanan at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 — Buffaloes vs. Alleghany, away; Lady Buffs vs. Alleghany, home

Jan. 7 — Buffaloes vs. Union, home; Lady Buffs vs. Cave Spring, home (times for both games have yet to be set)

Jan. 9 — Lady Buffs vs. Radford, home

Jan. 10 — Buffaloes vs. Radford, away

Jan. 12 — Lady Buffs vs. Patrick County, home at 6 p.m.; Buffaloes vs. Patrick County, home at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 13 — Lady Buffs vs. Glenvar, home at 6 p.m.; Buffaloes vs. Glenvar, home at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 17 — Buffaloes vs. Carroll County, home

Jan. 18 — Lady Buffs vs. Carroll County, home

Jan. 19 — Buffaloes vs. James River/Buchanan, away; Lady Buffs vs. James River/Buchanan, away

Jan. 24 — Lady Buffs vs. Alleghany High School, away

Jan. 25 — Buffaloes vs. Alleghany, home

Jan. 26 — Lady Buffs vs. Radford, away

Jan. 27 — Buffaloes vs. Radford, home

Jan. 28 — Buffaloes vs. Staunton, away at 1 p.m.

Jan. 30 — Lady Buffs vs. Bassett, away

Jan. 31 — Lady Buffs vs. Glenvar, home at 5:30 p.m.; Buffaloes vs. Glenvar, away at 7 p.m.

Feb. 2 — Lady Buffs vs. Carroll County, away

Feb. 3 — Buffaloes vs. Carroll County, away

Floyd County Buffalo Wrestling begins with duals at Grayson County on Dec. 6. The following is the schedule as of Nov. 22:

Dec. 9 — Tournament at 1 p.m. at Hidden Valley High School

Dec. 17 — Tournament at Patrick County

Jan. 21, 2023 — Tournament at Christiansburg High School

Jan. 25 — Duals at 5 p.m. at Carroll County

Jan. 27 — Tournament at Glenvar High School

Indoor Track and Field kicks off Dec. 12 with the Liberty Flames High School Invitational. Other 2022-2023 meets are:

Dec. 17 — Liberty Christmas High School Invitational

Jan. 7, 2023 — Liberty Premier Invitational

Jan. 13 — Walter Bass High School Invitational

Jan. 28 — Bulldog Invitational