Floyd athletes warming up for winter sports

The Floyd County High School varsity basketball squads officially tip off their 2022-2023 seasons on Monday, with the Lady Buffs taking on Magna Vista’s Warriors on their home court.
The boys’ first two games are also away, at Lord Botetourt High School on Friday, Dec. 2, and Magna Vista on Dec. 5.
The first home varsity basketball game of the season is set to be a rematch between the Lady Buffs and Warriors on Dec. 5.
Varsity basketball games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted, and the boys and girls teams alternate taking the Alan Cantrell Court.
Schedule changes and updates will be made available at www.threriversdistrictva.org.
Additional matchups for the upcoming season are:
- Dec. 7 — Buffaloes vs. Bassett, away; Lady Buffs vs. Bassett, home
- Dec. 9 — Lady Buffs vs. Lord Botetourt, away
- Dec. 13 — Buffaloes vs. Lord Botetourt, home
- Dec. 16 — Lady Buffs vs. Lord Botetourt, home
- Dec. 19 — Lady Buffs vs. Patrick County, away
- Dec. 20 — Buffaloes vs. Bassett High School, home
- Dec. 21 — Buffaloes vs. Patrick County, away
- Dec. 21-23 — Lady Buffs, tournament at Cave Spring
- Dec. 28 — Buffaloes vs. Magna Vista, home
- Dec. 29-30 — Buffaloes, tournament at Cave Spring
- Jan. 3, 2023 — Lady Buffs vs. James River/Buchanan, home at 6 p.m.; Buffaloes vs. James River/Buchanan at 7:30 p.m.
- Jan. 5 — Buffaloes vs. Alleghany, away; Lady Buffs vs. Alleghany, home
- Jan. 7 — Buffaloes vs. Union, home; Lady Buffs vs. Cave Spring, home (times for both games have yet to be set)
- Jan. 9 — Lady Buffs vs. Radford, home
- Jan. 10 — Buffaloes vs. Radford, away
- Jan. 12 — Lady Buffs vs. Patrick County, home at 6 p.m.; Buffaloes vs. Patrick County, home at 7:30 p.m.
- Jan. 13 — Lady Buffs vs. Glenvar, home at 6 p.m.; Buffaloes vs. Glenvar, home at 7:30 p.m.
- Jan. 17 — Buffaloes vs. Carroll County, home
- Jan. 18 — Lady Buffs vs. Carroll County, home
- Jan. 19 — Buffaloes vs. James River/Buchanan, away; Lady Buffs vs. James River/Buchanan, away
- Jan. 24 — Lady Buffs vs. Alleghany High School, away
- Jan. 25 — Buffaloes vs. Alleghany, home
- Jan. 26 — Lady Buffs vs. Radford, away
- Jan. 27 — Buffaloes vs. Radford, home
- Jan. 28 — Buffaloes vs. Staunton, away at 1 p.m.
- Jan. 30 — Lady Buffs vs. Bassett, away
- Jan. 31 — Lady Buffs vs. Glenvar, home at 5:30 p.m.; Buffaloes vs. Glenvar, away at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 2 — Lady Buffs vs. Carroll County, away
- Feb. 3 — Buffaloes vs. Carroll County, away
People are also reading…
Floyd County Buffalo Wrestling begins with duals at Grayson County on Dec. 6. The following is the schedule as of Nov. 22:
- Dec. 9 — Tournament at 1 p.m. at Hidden Valley High School
- Dec. 17 — Tournament at Patrick County
- Jan. 21, 2023 — Tournament at Christiansburg High School
- Jan. 25 — Duals at 5 p.m. at Carroll County
- Jan. 27 — Tournament at Glenvar High School
Indoor Track and Field kicks off Dec. 12 with the Liberty Flames High School Invitational. Other 2022-2023 meets are:
- Dec. 17 — Liberty Christmas High School Invitational
- Jan. 7, 2023 — Liberty Premier Invitational
- Jan. 13 — Walter Bass High School Invitational
- Jan. 28 — Bulldog Invitational