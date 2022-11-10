Lady Buffs close out volleyball season; Football playoffs start Friday

Five touchdowns completed a Floyd County High School 34-23 stampede that trampled the Carroll County Cavaliers at their field in Hillsville, closing out the regular season and taking a 7-2 record into the regional playoffs.

Quarterback Rylan Swortzel ran for two touchdowns and 92 yards and passed for a third plus Lathom Barbieri rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to pace the Buffaloes.

The Buffs will face Glenvar in a playoff round Friday (Nov. 11) on the Highlanders’ home field in Salem. The Buffaloes beat Glenvar 33-27 in a triple-overtime match on Coach Beale Field in October.

In regional volleyball playoffs, the Lady Buffaloes came from a two-set deficit to tie the Patrick County High Cougars two all, but dropped the final fifth set 8-15 to close out their regional play run 2-3.

The Lady Buffs match run was 15-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-14, 8-15.

Senior Mallory Cockram delivered 15 assists, 13 digs and two aces, while Maria Garcia-Diaz provided 18 digs and seven kills. Jasmine Yuvanavattana had 16 digs. Mia Spangler nailed seven digs, four blocks, and six kills and Jasmine Locke added five digs and six kills.

The Ladies finished the 2023 season 8-13.