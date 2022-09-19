Buffs’ high scores earn national awards

Two Floyd County students were recently recognized by the public School Board for scoring among the highest in the nation on the PSAT.

The awards were issued by the Rural and Small Town Recognition Program and presented by Superintendent John Wheeler at the Sept. 12 FCPS School Board meeting.

Hunter Forbes and Sophie Purdue achieved “extremely high scores in the country for the PSAT,” Wheeler said, congratulating Forbes, who was in-person at the meeting.

Wheeler said it is “pretty impressive” that two FCPS students earned the award, and the school system will continue down the path of providing as many opportunities for students to excel as possible.

The recognition was followed by a presentation from Student Enrichment Specialist Jennifer Snyder regarding changes in FCPS’s gifted plan.

One notable change from last year to this year, Snyder said, is that most of the process, including testing and referrals, is handled out of a district office.

Students from third to seventh grades regularly have enrichment time after school where they complete logic puzzles, discuss long-term plans, work on organizational skills, processing and more.

“Our students have shown their strengths through their projects,” Snyder said.

A field trip downtown gave students the opportunity to make a video map of downtown Floyd, highlighting specific businesses. Some of the examples Snyder shared with the Board Sept. 12 featured Lichen or Knot, Floyd County Dispatch and The Floyd Country Store.

The project allowed students to explore their roots and highlight their hometown, Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer said.

Snyder also played a short clip from a book-focused program where students were able to record their own voices reading the story, such as Cheddar the Chicken of Check Elementary. She said working with the students is the best part of her job.

“We have a lot of fun with the Enrichment Program, and we’re going to continue on with it this year,” Snyder said.

The Special Education Advisory Committee was unanimously approved Sept. 12 for the 2022-2023 school year, with no changes from last year’s committee, as were overnight field trip requests.

Board member Tony Morisco said the list of field trips is “basically back to normal,” and Vice-Chair Laura LeRoy said it was “great to see.”

In a facilities update, Superintendent Wheeler said a new greenhouse has been anonymously donated to Floyd’s agriculture classes, which will give students more space to grow year-round. He said the current greenhouse “fills up quickly.”

New roofs at Check Elementary and Floyd High School will be state-funded, as will additional HVAC unit replacements.

Floyd County School Board meetings begin at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at 140 Harris Hart Rd., the Administration Office.