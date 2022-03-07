Commonwealth drops attempted murder charge against Ivanhoe man

Accused of attempting to kill a county deputy, a 71-year-old Ivanhoe man had the charge dropped last week during a video hearing from jail.

Jerry Blevins is now facing a misdemeanor charge of obstructing justice in a Feb. 15 standoff with police who were attempting to serve him with an emergency custody order.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to Blevins’ 3779 Ivanhoe Road residence to serve him with an ECO obtained by social services. Police said Blevins made derogatory statements during a DSS interview.

After going to Blevins’ property, officers said they had to use pepper spray to deter two aggressive dogs who approached them. That’s when they heard a gunshot coming from the direction of the house.

Police said Blevins got into his SUV and tried to back down his driveway but officers blocked his path.

Police shot one of the dogs while taking cover.

Officers contacted Blevins by phone and tried to get him to leave the SUV. He told them he had a handgun, and state police were called in to bring an armored vehicle, which was used to get Blevins to surrender. Police obtained a search warrant related to the case, but it was sealed by the court.

After being charged with attempted murder, Blevins was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail where he was being held without bond.

Although Blevins’ preliminary hearing was set for May 23, the court held a video hearing from jail on Feb. 24 where the commonwealth dropped the felony charge.

Blevins, who has no criminal record, was charged the same day with misdemeanor obstructing justice and freed the next day on a $1,500 bond.

Special conditions for his release included him not possessing firearms, destructive devices or dangerous weapons while his case was pending.

In 2017, the court ordered Blevins to stop using a siren that resulted in complaints from neighbors. The injunction is still in place.