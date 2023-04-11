Town Council voted for a number of appointments during last week’s meeting, and a number of donation request presentations were made.

Presentations included Executive Director Keela Marshall of the Floyd Center for the Arts, Director Karim Khan of the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library System, Interim Director for the Floyd Chamber of Commerce Melissa Branks, Sustain Floyd’s Wood Crenshaw, and John McEnhill and Crystal Compton of New River Community Action.

McEnhill said, effective in June, he will no longer be a part of the NRCA Board after 21 years of service.

“I have missed feelings about it, but it’s time for a break,” McEnhill said. “We’ve got an ambitious forward thinking strategic plan, strong leadership in Crystal, a good strong Board chair…”

Compton provided Town Council numbers for NRCA’s efforts in Floyd in 2022, including serving 957 families and directly spending $121,000 in client assistance for expenses such as rent, utilities and food.

NRCA requested $2,535 for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which would be put in the emergency assistance fund in Floyd.

FCA’s Director Marshall requested a share of the VCA matching grant that has been split between the Old Church Gallery and The Handmade Music School for several years.

This year, FCA and the June Bug Center have also requested shares of the grant that matches up to $4,500 collectively.

Marshall told Council about several ongoing and upcoming exhibits/events, including a sculpture trail and a living history event.

Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library System Director Karim Khan said at the April 6 meeting that locally donated funds are used for programs, while state funding is used for most material.

More than 76,000 books were checked out from the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library last year, Khan said, and is on track to do about the same this year. There are a total of 6,100 card holders for the Floyd library.

Interim Director of the Floyd Chamber of Commerce Melissa Branks requested a $2,000 donation for FY 23-24 “strictly” for Floyd Visitors Center Operations.

The Visitors Center served more than 2,500 visitors in 2022, which is not up to pre-pandemic level, Branks said, noting there “has been an uptick this year.”

Woody Crenshaw of SustainFloyd said 2022 was the first time since the Floyd Farmers Market founding that it didn’t lose money, overall. It opened the Refill Station and added vendor tents in the adjacent alley last year.

Crenshaw asked the council to review the town policy that requires vendors to obtain a business license for the market and requested a donation of $3,000 for FY23-24.

Regular Town Council business conducted April 6 including the appointment/re-appointment for several positions including:

Joint Sub-Committee — Mayor Will Griffin and Councilman Chris Bond

Planning Commission Board of Zoning Appeals — Mike Maslaney

Planning Commission — Billy Weitzenfeld

Planning Commissioner — Paul LeMay

Floyd Tourism Advisory Council — Vice Mayor Bruce Turner

All appointments were confirmed with a unanimous vote.

Council set a joint public hearing with the Planning Commission for May 4 to hear comments about changes to the Zoning Ordinance, including the temporary sign limit.

The Planning Commission has recommended raising the number of signs on each tax parcel from three to five, and some other “minor changes,” Town Manager Andrew Morris said.

Morris also said he was “disappointed” by a recent response from VDOT.

In order to transfer roads to state maintenance, Morris said, the roads must be “milled and paved.”

“If we had the money to do that, we’d have the money to take care of the (the roads) without their help,” Councilman Bond said.

Councilman Mike Patton said he was under the impression that the standard that had to be met “wasn’t unattainable.”

“We cannot afford to let Rick Lewis Way deteriorate to the point that it becomes an issue for the whole town,” Patton said.

Councilman Whitaker and Mayor Griffin agreed that it is time to do something about the location of Town Hall and Town Offices.

“I think we’ve exhausted the right channels…” Griffin said.

Council entered a closed session to discuss matters related to public property. No action was taken after the closed session was certified, but council did discuss “donating” a space for Floyd Visitors Center, the Chamber and Floyd Tourism under one roof.

The next regular Town Council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at 134 Wilson St.