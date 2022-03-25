Chilhowie man in custody following Wednesday pursuit in stolen vehicle, breaking and entering

A Chilhowie man was arrested Wednesday evening following a high-speed chase on Interstate 81.

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the department received a report of a stolen truck out of Meadowview around 6 p.m. Unable to locate the truck after following several leads, WCSO forwarded the information to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Hours later, around 10 p.m., WCSO was alerted to a SCSO southbound pursuit involving the truck on I-81 reaching speeds of more than 100 mph. Once the pursuit crossed into Washington County, the deputy investigating the stolen vehicle deployed spike strips to stop the truck, the release said.

After hitting the spike strip, the truck crossed the interstate median into oncoming traffic, where its driver, 20-year-old Jessee William McGhee, exited the truck and took off on foot, according to the release

The release said McGhee then broke into a home on Camkell Lane in Glade Spring while brandishing a knife at the homeowner.

After a brief foot pursuit, McGhee was taken into custody without incident near the residence.

In Washington County, McGhee is charged with breaking and entering while armed, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of stolen property, eluding police and reckless driving.

In Smyth County, he is charged with eluding police, reckless driving, driving without a license, and failing to stop while entering a highway.

According to court records, McGhee is still on probation in Smyth County for an unlawful wounding conviction after he was found guilty of stabbing another man in the abdomen during an altercation.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Chilhowie Police Department, Glade Spring Police Department, Virginia State Police, U.S. Forestry Service and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the pursuit.