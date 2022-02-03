Virginia VFW names MSHS educator Teacher of the Year

After winning local VFW competitions, two students and two teachers went on to win district honors and even one state award for patriotic essays and instruction.

Marion Senior High School teacher Jason McClure won High School Teacher of the Year for Smyth County in the VFW Post 4667 competition in December. McClure went on to win first place in the district for Virginia VFW and was presented first place in state competition for High School Teacher of the Year (9-12).

McClure is believed to be the first teacher from Smyth County to win this state award from the VFW. He was accompanied by family members and VFW Post 4667 members as he accepted the award in Portsmouth.

“Being chosen as the Virginia VFW High School Teacher of the Year was most certainly an honor of a lifetime,” said McClure. “The trip to Portsmouth for the state awards banquet was one that my family and I will remember for the rest of our lives.”

On how he felt about winning the awards, McClure said, “For me personally it doesn’t get any better than the VFW. Everything that the organization stands for, and everything that they do for communities across America, is second to none. I am especially happy for VFW Post 4667 in getting this recognition. I always say that Marion… is one of the most patriotic towns in America and much of that is due to the work of the local VFW. I would like to say a special thank you to Lynn White [retired teacher] for nominating me.”

When asked what inspires him to teach his students about citizenship and patriotic history, McClure said, “I guess you could say that my love of history and civics is originally what first made me want to get into public education. I have been a very patriotic person all of my life and I firmly believe that we live in the greatest nation in the world. It’s all due to the service and sacrifices made by veterans throughout the course of our nation’s history so that we can enjoy the high standard of living and the blessings of freedom that we have today.”

“I enjoy helping others and teaching them what it means to be an American,” McClure said. “I believe that Ronald Reagan stated it best in his farewell address. On the importance of civic knowledge and informed patriotism, Reagan stated: ‘If we forget what we did, then we won’t know who we are.’ I always tell seniors that when they graduate, that they are a blank sheet of paper and that they get to write their own story. That’s the beautiful thing about America.”

Samantha Powers, English Composition teacher at Chilhowie Middle School, was named Middle School Teacher of the Year in the VFW Post 4667 competition and placed second in the Virginia VFW district competition for Middle School Teacher of the Year.

“I am very honored to be selected for this award,” McClure said. “I have so much respect for our servicemen and women. I am flattered that they felt I was worthy of this recognition.”

When asked what inspires her to teach her students about citizenship and patriotic history, Powers said, “The world we live in is filled with so much negativity and close-minded ideas. I always strive to teach my students about our patriotic history and our nation's virtues so that they can realize what a privilege it is to be an American. Oftentimes, students take all of our liberties and freedoms for granted. It is important to me to make sure they realize what kinds of sacrifices were made so that we can be the greatest nation in the world.”

Powers is the teacher of Allyson Gutierrez, who placed first at the local and district levels for her Patriot’s Pen essay.

“Winning this award has made me feel very blessed and humbled,” Gutierrez said. “I feel nothing but great gratitude towards my teachers, peers, family, friends, and every single person in my life. All the people in my life have done nothing but help me grow in many different ways. I appreciate every single act of compassion because it has helped form who I am today. I greatly value everyone who has helped me create this essay because I wouldn't be here without them.”

When asked what inspired her to participate in the Patriot’s Pen essay competition, Gutierrez said, “The opportunity to express myself. I love this country because it has welcomed me with wide arms. This nation has opened so many doors for me, and appreciated my work and hard efforts. I wanted to show my gratitude for its kindness. The people here have shown nothing but hospitality, cordialness, and goodwill.”

“Some people who inspired me might not even know me,” Gutierrez said. “How? Well, veterans, the elderly, policemen, and many other people helped me write this essay. They were my inspiration because sometimes they go unnoticed or forgotten. I do not wish for their sacrifices, dedication, and valiance to be unappreciated. They have done things many of us would never even think of doing because of how dangerous it is. I want for all to appreciate them, see their devotion to this country, and get the respect they deserve. I hope they know how much we value their commitment and diligence that they have shown our nation.”

Berkley Stewart, a Northwood Middle School student, placed second place locally and at the district level for his essay in Patriot’s Pen.

“I’m very grateful for it,” he said of the award. “I’m very honored to receive it. It was a very big surprise to hear the essay continued to district.”

As for his inspiration to enter the competition, Stewart said, “I felt it was a good way to honor America’s veterans.”

Angela Thomas, Stewart’s English 7 teacher, said “It's a wonderful feeling to see one of your students being honored for their efforts. Berkley is an excellent student who strives to do his best at all times. He deserves to be recognized for his effort and dedication to his studies. He makes Northwood Middle School proud.”

“It is critical that students comprehend the significance of respecting our country and other citizens,” Thomas added. “Children who learn about patriotism and citizenship grow into knowledgeable, active citizens.”

Coordinators of the local VFW competition who also accompanied McClure to the state awards presentation include Sam Rosenbaum, Commander Post 4667; Wanda Owens, president Auxiliary Post 4667; Penny Johnson, 9th District president; and Herbert “Turk” Johnson, former post commander.