Next Generation: Preaching the Truth

Pastor Josh Blankenship, who grew up just outside of the Town of Floyd, has been the pastor at Faith Baptist Church in Check since August 2020.

Blankenship graduated from Floyd County High School in 2003 and enrolled at New River Community College for a general education degree.

He didn’t quite know what he wanted to do when he graduated, and he worked at Lowes and Home Depot for a combined total of 10 years. It was while Blankenship was working at Home Depot that he and his wife started attending Auburn Baptist Church in Riner.

Growing up, Blankenship always went to church with his parents, and his dad Hosea Blankenship was a pastor for a time. Blankenship’s Christian bluegrass band, Josh Blankenship and Friends, played up and down the east coast.

At Auburn Baptist there was an opportunity for Blankenship to become the youth pastor, which he was encouraged to do by family and friends, including his dad, one of his biggest role models as both a father and Christian.

He accepted the job, became the youth leader, and really enjoyed preaching to the teens and occasionally younger children. Blankenship had only preached once, at the age of 18, before accepting the job.

Blankenship’s favorite part of the role was the youth trips that they took to a number of conferences, including Arise Youth Conference in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and the Gospel Light Baptist Youth Conference in Christiansburg.

The conference trips were not only spiritually beneficial to the teens of Auburn Baptist, but also to Blankenship, he said.

In March 2020, Blankenship was contacted by close family friend Randy Conner to preach at Faith Baptist in Check. His dad encouraged him to become the pastor because it would be a good opportunity for him.

After praying about the situation, Blankenship felt that the Lord was calling him to the role.

At the beginning, during the spring on 2020, the majority of the FBC congregation stayed home and watched church on the Facebook Live broadcast due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This gave Blankenship the chance to preach to a smaller crowd.

Now, as worship services have returned to their traditional, in-person format, Blankenship preaches in front of more than 200 individuals each week. On special occasions there are at least 250 congregation members in the sanctuary.

Blankenship’s weekly messages are based on what’s happening in the world and in Floyd County, and what book of the Bible he’s studying that week. He said sometimes it’s necessary to change parts of the message based on who he’s preaching to and how old they are.

“Everyone is going through a different part of life, and you can’t preach the same thing that you would preach a group of teens to a group of middle age men and (expect) them get the same amount out of the message…” Blankenship said.

He added, “…if you want a group of people to get the most out of the message you have to relate it in different ways based on what they are going through in life.”

Blankenship, who is still in his 30s, knows what people younger than him have been through because he has lived through it, he said, but he often looks to his dad for advice on preaching to older generations because he hasn’t lived through some of their situations.

The best part about preaching, according to Blankenship, is the interaction with the various church-goers. He enjoys meeting musicians, missionaries and other pastors that visit.

Blankenship knows most of the people that go to FBC church on a personal level, and he is very active with the local community outside of church. In a church it is very important for a pastor to be involved because it allows church members to establish relationships with him and one another.

A particular challenge that Blankenship faces is being bold enough to stand up in the pulpit and preach some of the more difficult topics, he said.

Some preachers will preach about only the good things and never preach about the difficult parts of life. It can be hard for a pastor to stand up and preach on principles that go against the Bible. Blankenship preaches on those principles so people know the Biblical truths, in the hope of them being saved and going to Heaven.

In the future, Blankenship really wants to see the church grow and the community to grow, he said.

Every year FBC has a tent revival, and the one held in the fall of 2022 had a really good turnout.

Blankenship said he never expected that many people to come. This year’s revival is going to have more chairs and tents so that more community members can comfortably attend.

Pastor Blankenship puts in a lot of time and effort into FBC, and everyone who attends really appreciates him.

Next Generation is a series of nonsequential essays by Floyd County High School students written for credit in Amanda Biviano’s Dual Enrollment Freshman Composition class during the 2022-2023 school year.