A December production at Floyd County High School prompted “quick action” by officials, including Principal Barry Hollandsworth and Superintendent John Wheeler.

Dorothy Harrell of the Little River District said at the Feb 13 School Board meeting that the play was inappropriate, “with nude pictures and sexual innuendos,” directed by a faculty member.

Neither the cast members’ parents nor the audiences’ parents were notified about the production and its mature content before or after it occurred, Harrell said.

Harrell was assured “all the safeguards are in place” to keep it from happening again, she said, after meeting with Hollandsworth and Wheeler.

She suggested the Board develop a written protocol with guidelines and oversight, and include public input.

“We live in a dark world, and Floyd is and should remain a bright light … to children,” Harrell said.

Wheeler said in January that school officials acted promptly, as they do for any inappropriate actions within the school system.

Tracy Ann Costello said the Board should keep insurance costs in mind heading into the 2023-2024 budget season.

“Speaking with staff and teachers, it’s really difficult on them,” Costello said.

Superintendent Wheeler said while the budget is still up in the air, the initial numbers have FCPS $275,000 “in the hole” due to a “miscalculation by the Virginia Department of Education.”

“That’s what we’re up against,” Wheeler said.

There are annual insurance committees that find the best deals for the fiscal year, Wheeler said, to find plans that are sustainable.

The Courthouse District’s Debbie Snellings said, “We need to educate our employees on how that interest is being paid.”

The Board voted unanimously to adopt the 23-24 school year calendar, which Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jessica Cromer said is similar to this year’s.

A copy of the calendar can be found online at www.floyd.k12.va.us.

The Board also moved its April meeting from April 10 to Wednesday, April 12.

At the beginning of the meeting, Superintendent Wheeler presented certificates and treats (courtesy of Board Clerk Janet Harris) to Board members to celebrate School Board Appreciation month.

“There is no question that common sense, the desire to take care of children and make sure the future is always bright is evident,” Wheeler said. “We greatly appreciate you.”