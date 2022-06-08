 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Celebrate Juneteenth in Floyd this month

Little River Missionary Baptist Church’s Rev. George Jones welcomes the community to the Juneteenth event in 2021.

Floyd CARE is hosting the second annual Juneteenth Celebration in the town park from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

“The theme of this year’s Juneteenth celebration is focused on the achievements and contributions of African Americans in Floyd County and the New River Valley,” Floyd CARE (Community Action for Racial Equity) said in a release.

All are invited to hear speakers throughout the Juneteenth event and enjoy music by Jerome Claytor & Touch of Class.

Find additional detail and learn about Floyd CARE at www.facebook.com/floyd.community.action.for.racial.equity.

