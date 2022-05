Floyd’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7854 and American Legion Post 127 said this week the annual Veterans Picnic is scheduled to take place in June.

The picnic will be at the VFW building in Floyd (186 Epperly Mill Rd. SW) from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.

Barbeque and sides will be provided to veterans and their families for free, and all veterans are invited to attend.

With questions or to learn more, call (540) 250-5917.