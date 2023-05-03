A Marion Middle School employee is facing a felony charge after a student discovered a gun inside her vehicle last week.

According to a complaint filed in Smyth County General District Court, the student found the loaded gun in the door of the unlocked vehicle. Sheriff Chip Shuler said a special education teacher who was taking the student outside for recess immediately reported the situation to the school resource officer.

The employee, 46-year-old Dianna Joyce Bice, of Marion, was charged with the possession of a firearm on school property.

Although he said he could not comment further on the personnel matter, Smyth County Schools Superintendent Dennis Carter said Bice, “is no longer providing services in any capacity for Smyth County Schools.”

Released on a $2,000 unsecured bond, Bice is scheduled for arraignment on May 16.