James Terry Moran of Copper Hill pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual battery of a girl under the age of 13 in 2019 and faces sentencing on Aug. 8.

Moran was originally charged with object sexual penetration, but a plea deal changed the charge to sexual battery, which is also a felony that carries prison time and a lifetime listing in the Virginia Registry of Sexual Offenders.

In the plea deal, Judge Mike Fleenor asked Moran if he was guilty of sexually molesting the underage minor and he said “yes.”

He will have to register with the state as a violent sexual offender, Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said.

Branscom, in a report to the court, said the underage victim told the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer at her school about the situation, and the office opened an investigation.

This is not the first time that a student told a school resource officer about sexual molestation by an adult.

“These officers are in the schools every day,” Branscom said after Tuesday’s hearing. “The kids know the officers and learn to trust them.”

Branscom said Moran admitted touching the student in private places when a deputy interviewed him before charges were filed.

A pre-sentencing report will be prepared for use in the sentencing of Moran on Aug. 8. Brancom told Judge Fleenor that victim impact statements will be presented to the court for the sentencing.

Judge Fleenor told Moran to not have any contact with the girl and follow the guidelines set by pre-trial services before the sentencing.

In another case Tuesday, Judy Harmon Franklin of Bassett pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and the judge sent her to prison for a year with four more years suspended.

Branscom told the court that Franklin was driving her car with others at a Green Box site when deputies approached and asked if they were residents of the county. When they said they were not, a search found pipes, other drug paraphernalia and five grams of meth.

In other hearings before the Court on April 11:

Robert Wayne Jones of Willis pleaded to felony possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and two drug charges and was given a three two-year suspended sentence on each.

Torrey Era Clark of Floyd entered pleas for probation violation on three charges: One on an identity theft charge, a second for possession of a controlled substance and one for felony property damage. Clark was sentenced to a combined suspended sentence of 11 years and 17 months.

William Lester Nixon of Pulaski’s plea on a probation violation on a drug possession conviction resulted in a one month and 16-day jail sentence and two years suspended.

Robert Lee Carter entered a plea on probation violations for drug and drug precursor convictions and was given a seven-year suspended sentence.