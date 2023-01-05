Another fun-filled year at The Perfect Gift Shop

More than 400 shoppers visited The Perfect Gift Shop in 2022, the sixth year of the volunteer-operated pop-up.

Though the shop was closed due to a power outage on Dec. 23, volunteers opened it on Christmas Eve for the last of the year’s 437 shoppers.

TPGS founder Jean Woods said, “Floyd children are our greatest asset. I am always amazed with how polite and respectful the kids are and how they are able to think of others when deciding what gifts to buy. They have an awareness and emotional maturity, I did not expect when we first set out to do this. Floyd County children are wonderful.”

One shopper about six-years-old, Woods said, returned to the lounge area with his gifts, saying, “That was so much fun! I am tingling all over.”

More information about TPGS 2022’s season is available online at www.facebook.com/ThePerfectGift1720 and www.theperfectgiftshops.org.