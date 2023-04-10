Chilhowie Elementary fifth-grader Jacob Catron was excited when his patriotic essay for the Royal Oak Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution won first place for his grade in Smyth County. Then it won in the district, the state and the eastern region.

This summer, Jacob’s essay could be a national winner should it be successful at the DAR national convention in Washington, D.C.

This essay assignment was the most fun he said he’s had in school, said Jacob’s mother, April Catron, who works in enrichment at Chilhowie Elementary School.

“He really enjoyed writing it. He did a lot of research and chose Thomas Jefferson” as his subject, Catron said.

The assignment for this year’s DAR essay contest was for students in grades five through eight to write as if they were a delegate to the Second Continental Congress.

Catron said Jacob chose Jefferson because he was from Virginia and he felt like he could relate to him.

Jacob wrote an essay as if he was Jefferson writing home to his wife. In part it reads:

“It is my duty to make sure Virginia is not continued to be overtaxed by England and to ensure Virginians are treated like we are true citizens of England. Overtaxing us is not the road to fairness. No one is willing to pay those outrageous prices for tea or well, everything! Some people think peace can prevail, but I for one think Britain has taken this too far and war is inevitable.”

Catron said, “He said writing the essay made him really think about what it was like for Thomas Jefferson and all the delegates and what they went through to establish our country.”

Jacob told his mother that his interest in history was sparked by his father’s interest in history and especially during his fourth-grade year learning history from his teacher Amy Robertson.

Jacob’s father, Mike Catron, not only loves history but is an engineer whose work also inspires his son in building. Jacob enjoys creating architectural structures in MineCraft.

Jacob also enjoys sports, including basketball and baseball, 4-H, robotics, LEGOs, Nintendo Switch, and collects and trades Pokémon cards.

When Jacob’s essay for the DAR earned cash prizes for his wins, he thought maybe writing could be a career, Catron said. “He wants to thank his history/writing teacher (Amber Taylor) this year for her support and encouragement in preparing him to write the DAR essay,” she said.

Writing is something Jacob has enjoyed not only on history but also comics and nature observations. His mother said that he loves to be outdoors to observe nature, especially birds and turtles, and keeps a notebook about his experiences.

“He’s very excited,” Catron said of Jacob’s DAR essay. “He really didn’t know it would go beyond local. It was a real surprise just finding out how far it could go. It has inspired him to write more.”

About the potential to be a national winner, Catron said it’s been hard to take in.

“It’s surprising how it all came together, all his research, talking about it, using all the technology to edit it,” Catron said of Jacob’s effort with the essay. “Technology allows him to do so much in writing and editing. He also uses it for drawings for his comics.”

Jacob and his family won’t be traveling to Washington, D.C., for the convention but will be anxiously awaiting news of the awards. In the meantime, he will receive awards for his state and regional wins.

Charlotte Burke, regent for the Royal Oak Chapter DAR, will be attending the national convention. Jean Greear is the chairman of the DAR American History Essay Contest for Royal Oak Chapter.

Members of the Royal Oak Chapter DAR are proud of Jacob’s success and of all the Smyth County participants in the annual essay contest. Students were also praised for their efforts by Smyth County School Superintendent Dr. Dennis Carter who acknowledged the contest for the patriotic pride it provides for students and for the way the community works together to recognize student achievements through this program.

And Jacob is sharing his success with his classmates at CES. The school held a ceremony for him just before spring break and the fifth grade enjoyed an outdoor pizza party and cake. Everyone was encouraged to wear red, white and blue that day.

“He’s so proud of that,” Catron said. “He loved it.”

Jacob’s family is proud of him as well, especially his sister Emma, a senior at Chilhowie High School. As a sixth grader, she won honorable mention for her DAR essay.

The town showed its pride in Jacob with a message on the marquee recognizing his multiple awards for his essay.

“He was so excited about that and it was neat to see driving through town,” Catron said.

“Congratulations Jacob Catron we are PROUD OF YOU! Good Luck in the National DAR Essay Competition!!” the town posted on its Facebook page.