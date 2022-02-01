Buffs bring wins to homecoming

Floyd County High School’s varsity basketball teams helped celebrate the school’s winter homecoming Monday night with wins in touch matches against Glenvar and Bassett in the Alan Cantrell Gym.

Seniors Jaycee Chaffin and Kaleb Belcher were crowned queen and king Jan. 31.

The Lady Buffs came from behind in the fourth quarter to retake a lead they had in the first half 17-16 at the end of the third quarter, then fell behind 27-23 at the half. The Eagles increased their lead to 42-37 heading into the fourth quarter, when the Lady Buffs came back with 18 points and held Glenvar to just eight.

Destiny Harman scored nine of the Floyd’s 18 points in the final quarter, including hitting all six of her free throw attempts. Harman had a 100% record in foul shots and did the same earlier in the week with a victory over Radford.

Harman led Floyd scoring with 24 points, followed by Kiley Hylton with 16 overall and 14 in the second half. Harman had six rebounds, six assists and five steal.

In three-point goals, Harman had three and Carly Thompson dropped in two. While the varsity Lady Buffs were winning in the Cantrell gym, the JV players did the same.

Varsity Buffalo guys took an early lead over the Bassett Bengals, ending the first quarter with a 14-8 edge and expanded it to 25-18 at the half, but the tigers cut the lead by one point in the third quarter and closed even more, outscoring the Buffs 23-18 in the fourth and final quarter.

The Buffaloes’ lead fluctuated and narrowed to two at one point before key three-pointers and solid work at the foul line helped push the margin back up to the 61-53 final.

Dylan Bond led scoring with 23 points, with Kaiden Swortzel adding 15. Rylan Swortzel scored 8 points, Gavin Herrington 7, Micah Underwood 6 and AJ Cantrell 2. In three-point scoring, Bond had 5, Underwood 2 and 1 by Herrington.

The Buffaloes’ record after the win stands at 6-8 with a Feb. 2 road game at Glenvar, before returning home to face Radford on Feb. 3 and then joining the Lady Buffs in Hillsville Feb. 4 to play Carroll County.

The Lady Buffs’ win puts their record at 8-8, and they’re headed to Glenvar Tuesday before returning home to play Martinsville on Wednesday, and on to Hillsville with the boys and Carroll County.

The Homecoming Court Monday night included Bennett Barbieri and Eric Jimenez for the 8th grade, Rosin Brewer and Enzo Nunez in the 9th grade, Charily Bishop and Nicholas White for the Sophomores, Juniors Kyrah Hanley and Emery Chaffin, and Seniors Katie Wirt and Camden Spangler, Jaycee Chaffin and Kaleb Belcher, and Lettie Jeppson.

On Jan. 27 the Lady Buffaloes varsity and JV teams took down Radford’s Bobcats, a tough opponent that often plays a spoiler role in district play, sending them home long-faced, with 58-55 in a hard-fought varsity match and a JV win 37-34

Both games were ones that either team could win or lose, but the Lady Buffs trampled the cats, turning the tide in their favor with aggressive play, accuracy at the foul line, and capitalizing on breaks.

The win leaves the Lady Buffs with a 3-3 district record and the Bobcats at 1-3.

Destiny Harman led Floyd scoring with 20 points Jan. 27, including key foul shots, Kiley Hilton with 13, Mackenzie Thompson at 9 (from a trio of 3-point scores), Leah Hamlin 6, Carly Thompson 4 and 2 points each from Carly Nichols, Jaden Nichols, and Larah Blevins.

The JV team won another tough match with the Cavaliers with a 37-34 score in a game where the lead narrowed from seven points late in the game.