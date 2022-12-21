Honk if you love Jesus

It’s Christmastime, one of the holiest times of the year, and Richard Phipps likes to spread the message. Two messages, actually. Spread across a sign on the back of his 20-year-old pickup truck. That way, drivers on both sides of the road can read about God’s love.

Tuesday afternoon, Phipps, parked his truck in the old Arby’s parking lot on Fourth Street in Wytheville. There, for two hours, he waved as people drove past. Many drivers waved back and honked their horns, signaling they approve of his messages: “God’s Great Gift to Us. Jesus!” Also, “God Loves You, We Love You, and Jesus is Lord!”

Phipps said he is a Gideon and also enjoys passing out Bibles to people all the way from Bluefield to South Carolina. The signs were his idea. A retired salesman, he simply enjoys traveling from town to town, parking and waving as people pass. He has six signs, total, designed by his daughter and manufactured in California. Sometimes, his wife, Lucille, accompanies him. But Tuesday she was home decorating for Christmas.

Phipps lives in Independence, where his family history dates back more than 240 years. In Wytheville, he waved at Arby’s, then spent a couple of hours near Rural King. Wednesday, he heads to Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where a lot more people will honk and wave .

“I gotta be home by 4 p.m.,” he said.

Why is that, he’s asked.

“I get exhausted,” he said. “I’m 80 years old. I’ll be 81 next Tuesday.”