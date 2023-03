Changes to the Buffaloes’ Junior Varsity and Varsity spring sports schedules are posted online at www.threeriversdistrictva.org.

As of mid-March:

Baseball

Floyd County High School Baseball games begin at 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

March 17 — varsity and JV Buffs v. Pulaski County, away

March 20 — Buffs v. Bassett, home; JV Buffs v. Bassett, away

March 23 — varsity and JV Buffs v. Patrick Henry, away

March 24 — varsity and JV Buffs v. Martinsville, away

March 27 — Buffs v. Patrick County, home; JV Buffs v. Patrick County, away

March 31 — Buffs v. Pulaski County, home; JV Buffs v. Pulaski County, away

April 11 — Buffs v. James River, home; JV Buffs v. James River, away

April 12 — Buffs v. Patrick County, home; JV Buffs v. Patrick County, away

April 13 —JV Buffs v. Alleghany High, away

April 14 — Buffs v. Alleghany, home

April 18 — varsity and JV Buffs v. Radford, away

April 21 — Buffs v. Glenvar, home; JV Buffs v. Glenvar, away

April 25 — varsity and JV Buffs v. Carroll County, away

April 28 — varsity and JV Buffs v. James River, away

May 2 — varsity and JV Buffs v. Alleghany, away

May 5 —Buffs v. Radford, home; JV Buffs v. Radford, away

May 9 — varsity and JV Buffs v. Glenvar, away

Softball

Softball games begin at 5 p.m.

March 16 —varsity and JV Lady Buffs v. Patrick County, away

March 17 — varsity and JV Lady Buffs v. Pulaski County, away

March 20 — Lady Buffs v. Bassett, home; JV Lady Buffs v. Bassett, away

March 24 — Lady Buffs v. Magna Vista, home; JV Lady Buffs v. Martinsville, away

March 27 — Lady Buffs v. Patrick County, home; JV Lady Buffs v. Patrick County, away

March 30 — Lady Buffs v. Magna Vista, away

April 11 — Lady Buffs v. James River, home; JV Lady Buffs v. James River, away

April 13 — JV Lady Buffs v. Alleghany High, away

April 14 — Lady Buffs v. Alleghany, home

April 18 — varsity and JV Lady Buffs v. Radford, away

April 21 — Lady Buffs v. Glenvar, home; JV Lady Buffs v. Glenvar, away

April 25 — varsity and JV Lady Buffs v. Carroll County, away

April 26 — Lady Buffs v. Pulaski County, home; JV Lady Buffs v. Pulaski County, away

April 28 — varsity and JV Lady Buffs v. James River, away

May 2 — varsity and JV Lady Buffs v. Alleghany, away

May 4 — Lady Buffs v. Patrick Henry, home; JV Lady Buffs v. Patrick Henry, away

May 5 — Lady Buffs v. Radford, home; JV Lady Buffs v. Radford, away

May 8 — varsity and JV Lady Buffs v. Patrick Henry, away

May 9 — varsity and JV Lady Buffs v. Glenvar, away

May 12 — Lady Buffs v. Carroll County, home; JV Lady Buffs v. Carroll County, away

Tennis

Matches start at 4:30 p.m.

March 16 — Buffs v. Patrick County, away

March 17 — Lady Buffs v. Pulaski County, away; Buffs v. Pulaski County, home

March 21 — Buffs v. Narrows, home

March 22 — Lady Buffs v. Auburn, away

March 24 — Buffs v. Narrows, away

March 27 — Buffs v. Patrick County, home

March 28 — Lady Buffs v. Patrick County, home

March 31 — Lady Buffs v. Pulaski County, away; Buffs v. Pulaski County, away

April 11 — Lady Buffs v. Auburn, home

April 14 — Buffs v. Alleghany, away

April 18 — Buffs v. Radford, home; Lady Buffs v. Radford, away

April 19 — Buffs v. Galax, home; Lady Buffs v. Galax, away

April 21 — Buffs v. Glenvar, away; Lady Buffs v. Glenvar, home

April 25 — Buffs v. Carroll County, home; Lady Buffs v. Carroll County, away

April 26 — Buffs v. Galax, away; Lady Buffs v. Galax, home

May 2 — Lady Buffs v. Alleghany, away; Buffs v. Alleghany, home

May 5 — Lady Buffs v. Radford, home

May 6 — Buffs v. Radford, away

May 9 — Buffs v. Glenvar, home; Lady Buffs v. Glenvar, away

May 12 — Lady Buffs v. Carroll County, home; Buffs v. Carroll County, away

Outdoor Track

April 6 — Buffs v. Patrick Henry, away

April 14 — Buffs v. Giles, away

April 22 — Buffs v. TBD, home

April 26 — Buffs v. multiple schools, in Glenvar

May 5 — Buffs v. William Fleming, away

May 10 — Buffs v. multiple schools, home

May 13 — Buffs v. Christiansburg, away

May 25 — Buffs v. multiple schools, in Christiansburg (Region Competition)