Perdue's service honored at Marion council meeting

Johnny Perdue retirement

 Marion Senior Officer Johnny Perdue (left) was presented with a resolution and his duty weapon during a presentation recognizing his service at the Marion Town Council’s Tuesday meeting.

 Photo courtesy the Marion Police Department

Marion Police Chief John Clair and town council members recognized Johnny Perdue at the town's Tuesday council meeting for his six years of service with the Marion Police Department.

Perdue, a senior police officer, retired from the Marion PD at the end of May.

“Johnny wasn’t just an exemplary police officer,” Clair said. “He’s an exemplary citizen and an exemplary human being…. Johnny, I’m deeply appreciative of the time I got to spend with you.”

Perdue began his career in law enforcement as a dispatcher and reserve officer at the Jonesboro, Tennessee Police Department in 1994 while he attended East Tennessee State University. He later became a deputy with the Washington County, Virginia Sherriff’s Office, where he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2012 before he made the move to the Marion PD in 2016.

Clair and the town council presented Perdue with a resolution honoring his service to the town and his duty weapon.

“Johnny, let it just be a gift from us to you and a small token of appreciation for all the work that you did to protect our community,” Clair told him.

Perdue thanked the town council and its police chief for their support of the police department and of the town in general.

“I’m glad to be a part of it for the last six years,” he said.

Perdue will return to the council chambers in September as the police department celebrates its 80th Anniversary. At that meeting, he and other Marion Police Department retirees will be presented with commemorative badges marking the occasion.

