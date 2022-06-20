Tilted Tulip to relocate

Melissa Goad-Horne announced earlier this month Tilted Tulip will relocate and close its storefront in Floyd.
Goad-Horne first opened Tilted Tulip in the spring of 2019 on south Locust Street, and the shop has been at its current location (at 204-B Floyd Highway S.) for about two years, she said.
It will close at the end of the month, and Goad-Horne plans to re-open her “studio” elsewhere in the county.
Tilted Tulip has been featured in publications, such as Virginia Bride Magazine, for its fresh floral arrangements for weddings, and Goad-Horne also crafts arrangements for daily celebrations, such as anniversaries and birthdays.
The biggest change with the new studio, Goad-Horne said, is that it will not be regularly open to the public.
Customers will still be able to call-in for deliveries and make appointments to visit in-person for larger orders.
Goad-Horne delivers arrangements all throughout Floyd County. She said she expects the number to Tilted Tulip to change, and community members should watch the shop’s Facebook page and/or its Google business page for updates as they’re available.
Special sales on Saturdays between now and the beginning of July are designed to clean out store inventory, Goad-Horne said. On June 11, select mugs were $1, and previous sales featured picture frames and seasonal decor.
To stay-up-to-date with Goad-Horne and Tilted Tulip, visit www.facebook.com/floydflorist.