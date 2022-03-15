Class of 2022 graduation plans set

The Floyd County High School Class of 2022 will see the return of Floyd’s traditional graduation format in May, a step toward normalcy the School Board was pleased to unanimously approve this week.

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic prompting changes to the community-wide celebration, there were no requirements or capacity limits discussed on March 14.

The Class of 2022 will graduate from the Beale Field in a ceremony that begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21. The last day of school is set for May 27.

Weather-related changes will be assessed closer to Graduation Day, Superintendent John Wheeler noted.

The Board also unanimously approved the first overnight field trip in about two years on March 14 for the Pride of Floyd County Marching Band.

Courthouse District representative Debbie Snellings commented on the victories represented in the approval of the two activities.

Wheeler also told the Board March 14 of a donation from the estate of Ralph W. Petrone to the Floyd County High School Golf Program for $55,000.

Petrone was a vehement “supporter of youth golfing in this area of the state and others,” Wheeler explained, adding the funds will likely be used to purchase golfing equipment to be used in the field house that was pitched to the Board at the beginning of the year.

Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer presented the 2022-2023 school year calendar on March 14 for the Board’s approval next month, and she noted two key changes from previous years.

A fall break is included on next year’s school calendar, she pointed out, and teachers will have more flexibility with workdays before and after semesters. The past few years, Cromer noted, the Board has added a fall break during fall meetings.

Cromer also reviewed “very minimal” policy changes for the Board to take action on in April, confirming the policies have been reviewed by the Virginia School Board Association and its legal counsel.