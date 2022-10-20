Complaint prompts ‘difficult’ animal discussion

Floyd Town Council recently addressed a complaint about neighbors feeding stray cats, relating it to other wildlife issues within town limits.

Councilman Mike Patton said the complaint, submitted via email to town officials, was in regard to a stray female giving birth, connecting the issue to Patton’s family feeding strays.

Town Manager Andrew Morris said there’s no town ordinance for strays/wildlife in town, and he discussed the matter with the New River Regional Commission and town attorneys.

Patton said his household has three indoor/outdoor cats that sleep inside and other cats that “claim us as their residence” because there’s food there, he said. “Some have stayed, some have moved on — I don’t know where they go.”

Three black cats show up for every meal and linger in or around the yard most of the time, he added.

“We’re not going to neglect an animal that is starving,” Patton said. “They have nowhere else to go, so they come where there’s food.”

Patton said all but one of the cats that he knows of has been spayed or neutered through the Floyd County Humane Society’s community cat program.

Everyone is trying to catch her and her three new kittens for the next opportunity to get them fixed, Patton said.

Vice Mayor Bruce Turner said the issue is being addressed through spaying/neutering.

“That’s all we can do…,” he said.

Catching the cats would create a new problem, Turner said.

“What do we do after we catch them?”

Floyd County Animal Control does not pick up cats, and the humane society depends largely on fosters having space to safely socialize a stray.

Town Attorney Janet Murrell said the fact the Pattons are working to help spay/neuter the felines is in their favor.

Community/feral cats “are not necessarily anyone’s responsibility,” Murrell said. She added feeding strays is not a violation of ordinance since there’s nothing in the ordinance about it. “It’s difficult…”

Councilman David Whitaker and Mayor Will Griffin said there’s one stray regularly in their neighborhood, and Turner said he’s not seen cats but has found proof of them around his property.

Other business at the Oct. 6 Floyd Town Council meeting included discussion about stormwater damage to a town yard and possible solutions.

Council unanimously voted in favor of buying iPads for the Planning Commission in order to cut back on paper use.

Morris said there are some devices currently not in use that may be compatible with the new software, though some may be too old to work as needed.

Council also unanimously approved the cost (about $50) of creating email addresses for each Planning Commission member to specifically use on the device.

After a closed session, Council unanimously voted to seek appraisals of town-owned property.

The next Floyd Town Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at W. Skip Bishop Town Hall.

Learn more about spaying/neutering community cats for free through the Floyd County Humane Society at www.floydhumanesociety.org.