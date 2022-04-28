Girls win Buffalo Invitational

The Floyd County High School track teams had one of their best days of the season at their own Buffalo Invitational in Floyd on Friday. The girls' team finished first and the boys were second in a meet that featured 23 schools.

Both teams got off to a good start, winning the sprint medley relay. The girls had a time of 4:48.9 while the boys had a clocking of 4:04.

The girls were third in the 4x800 relay (11:33) and the boys were fifth (10:11). The girls were seventh in the 4X100 relay (56.3) and the boys were ninth (47.9).

The girls were second in the 4X400 relay (4:26.3), and the boys were third (3:50.9).

Mia Spangler won long jump (16-6) and triple jump (34-2), and Jordan Benson won the 400 (1:02.3). Miles Baldwin wom the 800 (2:09.1).

Other girls results:

100: 33. Chloe Spence 15.35

1600: 4. Isabella Landon 6:30.7 11 Grace Marrone 15.Addy Hilton

400: 4. Mia Spangler 1:05.6 19. Abbey Baldwin 29. Sadie Quesenberry

800: 4. Aubrey Quesenberry 2:40.1 15. Emily Cox 18. Abbey Baldwin 20. Grace Marrone 26. Addy Hilton 29. Sadie Quesenberry

200: 18. Rosln Brewer

3200: 3. Larah Blevins 13:24 6. Emma Willie 14:01

High jump: 2. Mia Spangler 4-10 4. Rosln Brewer 4-8

Shot: 7. Breanna Torres 29-7 5. Chloe Spence 20 Caroline McClanahan

Discus: 3. Breanna Torres 96-6 5. Chloe Spence 82-11 16. Sabrina Blevins 17. Caroline McClanahan

Other boys' results:

100: 31. Phillips Radford 38. Korey Turpin 39. Mason Deskins 42. Austin Quesenberry 43. Kane Whitlock

1600: 3. Miles Baldwin 4:44.4 5. Mason Erchull 4:47 15. Noah Zantow 16. Keith Chase 17. Nick Alley

400: 9. Isaiah White 13. John West 18. Andrew Martin 20. Quinlan Beegle 21. Korey Turpin 26. Kane Whitlock 29. Austin Quesenberry 31. Mason Deskins

300 hurdles: 4. Jaxon Brewer 45.6

800: 3. Beegle 2:11 6. Isaiah Pastrana 2:12 7. Mason Erchull 2:13 22. Andrew Martin 33. Nick Alley 34. Keith Chase

200: 4. Jaxon Brewer 24.1 24. Isaiah White 27. John West 28. Korey Turpin 36. Austin Quesenberry 37. Mason Deskins 39. Kane Whitlock

3200: 3. Garrett Weaver 11:00.4 8. Jackson Ruble 12:24

High jump: 6. Jaxon Brewer 5-4 (Garrett Weaver, Mason Erchull NH)

Long jump: 4. Jaxon Brewer 20-1 9. Laquon Thompson 22. Korey Turpin 32. Mason Erchull 34. Phillip Radford 36. Isaiah White 39. John West 40. Quinlan Beegle

Triple jump: 2. Jaxon Brewer 41-3 9.Laquon Thompson

Shot: 12. Phillip Radford 28. Jonah Gardner 37. Tyler Thompson

Discus: 4. Phillip Radford 112-6 29. Jonah Gardner 30. Tyler Thompson

The Buffs also competed in the All-American Relays — one of the oldest track invitationals in Southwest Virginia — on April 15 in Radford.

The girls' team won four events April 15, including two relays.

Aubrey Quesenberry won the 400 and Rosln Brewer won high jump, both setting personal records.

The boys won two events. Miles Baldwin won the 3200 and the boys took first in the sprint medley relay.

Girls results

100: 3. Emma Ballinger 14.25 5. Rosln Brewer 14.33 9. Chloe Spence

200: 4. Rosln Brewer 31.0 9. Chloe Spence 34.67

400: 1. Aubrey Quesenberry 1:05.3 9. Sadie Quesenberry 1:31.9

1600: 4. Isabella Landon 6:28.8 7.Emma Willie 6:37.9 8. Grace Marrone 7:02

4X400 relay: 1. Aubrey Quesenberry-Emma Ballinger-Isabella Landon-Emily Cox 4:43.8

4X800 relay: 2. Emma Willie-Abbey Baldwin-Grace Marrone-Emily Cox 11.59

Sprint medley relay: 1.Rosln Brewer-Emma Ballinger-Aubrey Quesenberry-Jordan Benson 4:38.5

High jump: 1. Rosln Brewer 4-10

Long jump: 3. Rosln Brewer 13-9 4. Isabella Landon 13-6

Shot: 3. Breanna Torres 26-7 7. Chloe Spence 23-7 9. Izabel Thmpson 22-2 10. Caroline McClanahan 20-9

Discus: 2. Breanna Torres 103-11 3. Chloe Spence 94-0 7. Izabel Thompson 89-6

Boys results

100: 15. Austin Quesenberry 13.8 16. Kane Whitlock 14.0

200: 12. Phillip Radford 27.4

400: 7. Laquon Thompson 59.4 8. Quinlan Beegle 1:00 10. Corey Turpin 1:00.8

800: 2. Forest Beegle 2:14.7 6. Chase Keith 2:39.9 7. Nick Alley 2:46

1600: 5. Garrett Weaver 5:16.5 7. Jordan Ruble 5:35.7 10. Mark Petty 5:53.6

3200: 1. Miles Baldwin 10:42.7 2. Mason Erchull 10:46.7

4X100 relay: 5. Jaxon Brewer-John West-Laquon Thompson-Phillip Radford 48.7

4X400 relay: 2. Austin Quesenberry-Quinlan Beegle-Korey Turpin-John West 4:00.1

4X800 relay: 3. Garrett Weaver-Jackson Ruble-Michael Duncan-Noah Zantow 10:05

Sprint medley relay: 1. Jaxon Brewer-Laquon Thompson-Forest Beegle-Miles Baldwin 3:52.5

High jump: 3. Jaxon Brewer 5-6

Long jump: 7. Korey Turpin 16-8 13. John West 13-9

Triple jump: 2. Jaxon Brewer 41-8 7. Laquon Thompson 35-0

Shot: 6. Phillip Radford 35-9 10. Jonah Gardner 32-3 19. Tyler Thompson 26-0

Discus: 5. Phillip Radford 106-6 20. Tyler Thompson 76-7 21. Jonah Gardner 71-1