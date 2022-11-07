Floyd Cross Country teams place first in regional matchups; State this weekend

Both the boys and girls varsity Buffaloes Cross Country teams placed first in the season’s regional matchups last week at Green Hill Park.

Girls head coach Hannah Belshan Altizer said the wins were the first the teams have secured since 2015 (boys) and 2017 (girls).

The Buffaloes’ official team score was 59, six points ahead of Glenvar, and the Lady Buffs scored 41, seven points ahead of Alleghany, on Nov. 3.

The boys competed against nine other teams — Glenvar, James River, Dan River, Alleghany, Patrick County, Nelson County, Radford, Chatham and Martinsville — and the girls competed against six — Alleghany, Nelson County, Glenvar, Radford, Patrick County and James River.

Three Lady Buffs finished in the top 10: Leah Altizer in third (20:02), Abby Allen in fourth (20:08) and Reagan Lynch in ninth (20:56).

Mason Erchull came in first place among the boys, with a time of 16:15, claiming the Region Champion title. Garrett Weaver placed third with 16:37.

Other Floyd runners and their times include:

Boys

Hank Schroeder finished 12th with 17:32

Chase Keith finished 20th with 17:56

Jackson Ruble finished 27th with 18:38

Noah Zantow finished 35th with 19:14

Graham Weaver finished 49th with 20:02

Girls

Zoe Belshan finished 13th with 21:14

Emma Willie finished 15th with 21:28

Grace Marrone finished 30th with 23:16

Larah Blevins finished 32nd with 23:41

“We could not be more proud of this team! What an amazing accomplishment, but one that is so well-deserved,” coach Altizer said. “They all have strong work ethics, a deep desire to be their best, and a love for one another that’s hard to find.”

The Buffaloes Cross Country teams will participate in the Class 2 State Championship meet on Nov. 12.