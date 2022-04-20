Third Marion man sentenced in connection to counterfeit pill distribution investigation

A Marion man who federal prosecutors say ordered hundreds of fentanyl-laced pills through Snapchat from a supplier in California was sentenced on Tuesday to three and a half years in federal prison.

Kobe Malik Woods, 19, pleaded guilty in January to one count possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

According to court documents, law enforcement began to investigate a “flood of illegal pills” being distributed in Smyth County in 2021 and quickly identified multiple people who were involved. As part of the investigation, investigators intercepted a package shipped from California and addressed to Woods’ residence that contained around 800 of the “pressed pills” containing fentanyl.

According to the court documents, the pills are made to look like pharmaceutical-grade oxycodone-hydrochloride pills.

Last June, investigators conducted a controlled delivery of the package to Woods’ home in Marion. When law enforcement executed a search warrant at the home, Woods attempted to escape with the opened package in his hands but was captured a short distance away, court documents say.

“Throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia and across the nation, individuals are struggling with substance abuse disorder, a disease fueled by those who profit from addiction,” said US Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh. “Fentanyl-lanced pills pose a significant risk of death to anyone who ingests them, and my Office will continue to bring individuals to account for trafficking these deadly drugs in our community.”

“Our mission is to protect the American people,” said Stanley Meador, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division. “This includes doing our part working with our local and federal law enforcement partners to identify and arrest those responsible for introducing these pills, or any illicit drug, into our communities.”

Woods is one of four Marion men to plead guilty to such charges in recent months. In January, 21-year-old Dakota Shadoe Tunnell was sentenced to four years in prison and 20-year-old Anthony Peter Arrindell was sentenced to three years in prison for their roles in distributing the counterfeit pills. In March, 21-year-old Zachary Ryan Hutton, who prosecutors say ordered around 30,000 of the pills and sold them in the area, pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a fentanyl containing substance. Hutton faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, according to the US attorney’s office, and is scheduled for sentencing in July.

Upon Woods’ release from prison, he will spend four years on supervised release.