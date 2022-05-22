Volunteers help with JBC renovations

Renovations at the June Bug Center were aided by two Floyd groups over the weekend: the Floyd Rotary and Scout Troop 19.

Scouts moved all of the furniture from the main building into the Black Box Theater, and Rotary members ripped up the carpet May 14.

JBC, an art-based nonprofit, thanked both groups for their “incredible” help.

Executive Director Shannon Hardwicke said a multi-purpose vinyl flooring will replace the carpet, which was hauled away by Rotary members.

Other upcoming renovations at JBC includes a coat of new paint and shelving. Equipment upgrades are also ongoing for the center’s STEAM program.

Learn more about the JBC and its offerings at www.junebugcenter.org.

Find more information about Floyd Rotary by searching for the page on Facebook.

Search “Scout Troop 19, Floyd, Virginia” on Facebook to keep up with local scouts.