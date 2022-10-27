Saltville moves forward on cleanup and planning

Saltville Town Manager Brian Martin is getting up close and personal with the public works department.

Since the retirement of longtime director R.B. Henderson, and with a shortage of manpower in the department, Martin is helping fill in.

“With Mr. Henderson’s recent retirement, Mr. Tony Stephenson and I are both working to partner in an interim capacity until the position can be filled,” Martin said in a report to town council on Oct. 18.

Martin noted that Stephenson will be going on medical leave soon so he will be working with Jim Wyatt to direct the department.

The Saltville public works department at one time had eight employees, Martin said, and now they are down to four and less when Stephenson goes out on leave. Only one has a commercial driver’s license (CDL).

Martin told the council he needed to hire at least two employees and would like to hire four.

Council approved hiring four more employees and in an effort to recruit younger workers who might become long-term employees said that the town should provide CDL training.

Over 30 applications have been received for the public works department, Martin reported.

“Down the road I want a stronger, more professional force than we’ve ever had long term for the town,” he said.

“With Mr. Henderson’s recent retirement, I have been working a bit more closely with EMS Inc. (the town’s water/sewer management company) to keep track of our water and wastewater systems until the public works director position is filled,” Martin added. “In this capacity, I have temporarily taken over some of the ordering requirements to include hypochlorite (chlorine), fluoride, components, etc.”

Martin joked that in his job as town manager he had never had to deal with hypochlorite chlorine before.

Discussion of public works included bringing mowing services back into town control by next spring. Currently the department is preparing equipment and salt supplies for winter.

In other business, Martin announced a $300,000 Site Remediation Grant is being provided to the town to clean up the old town shop site near the well fields.

Karen Weber, Senior Remediation Officer with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, attended the September meeting of Saltville Town Council to discuss the grant in preparation for Gov. Youngkin’s Oct. 6 announcement.

There is a 1:1 match requirement for the grant with the matching amount being the town’s ownership of the property.

The town has been working on acquiring funding to clean up the old town shop site in the well fields area for several years. Plans have been discussed to develop the site into a campground.

Martin said that the first phase will involve asbestos abatement followed by removal of old equipment and demolition of the old shop building. Work is expected to begin in the spring and could take two years.

Saltville is one of only four localities in the state to receive the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Development Assistance Fund Grant. Smyth County also received a grant in the amount of $122,718 for cleanup of the former Marion Intermediate School.

Another grant for $90,000 from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation is being finalized for cleanup and redevelopment of the Heartwood property.

Also at the meeting:

The council approved a request from Gerald “Rooster” Arnold to rezone property at 104 Government Plant Road from R-1 to Central Business District for potential business, and to grant a right-of-way for a property owner to access his property through adjoining town-owned land.

The council approved a request for a new entrance to the Northfork Sportsman’s Club separate from that of the new town shop site and a five-year lease of one acre of property. A survey is being done and a public hearing will be held.

The council praised the Smyth County Chamber of Commerce and its executive director Sarah Gillespie who with Green Spring Collaborative of Abingdon redesigned the website for the town (saltville.org) and created a new website for tourism (exploresaltville.com).

The council scheduled fall cleanup days for Nov. 7-11 in the town.

The council’s next meeting had to be rescheduled due to Election Day and voting to take place in town hall on Nov. 8. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 5 p.m. All regular meetings through March 2023 will begin at 5 p.m.