Public input requested for Floyd ag programs

The Floyd County Cooperative Extension Office has released a survey for community members to provide input on future programs and workshops.

Community members are asked to identify areas of interest in Family Consumer Sciences, Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Youth Development/4-H.

Family Consumer Sciences includes food preservation and safety, Aging in Place, Balanced Living with Diabetes, facilitation skills, and nutrition and wellness.

Agriculture and Natural Resources includes livestock and fresh produce, beef production, and farm transition, as well as pest control.

Youth Development includes 4-H programs and camps, and STEM-focused programs.

Find the survey online at https://forms.gle/qDWCyETF5UupQAZv7 or email kturman@vt.edu.

“We want to hear from the people of Floyd, and all the folks that attend our programs,” the Extension Office said in a release. “We want to know the programs and or information you are interested in learning more about.”

Surveys will be accepted in any format: email, hardcopy, Google Forms or via phone. It includes a self-reporting section, and hardcopies should be returned to 209 Fox St. NW.