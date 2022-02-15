EDA to help redevelop Marion's BAUD properties

A ground-breaking initiative being created and put to the test in Marion will get some the first of the town’s federal pandemic recovery money. Last week, the town council OK’d the use of $500,000 for its new all-encompassing plan to address blight and strive to provide adequate, safe housing for all citizens.

Project BAUD: Blighted, Abandoned, Underutilized, and Dilapidated Properties, as described by Marion’s Director of Economic and Community Development Ken Heath, is a comprehensive plan that will look at all properties in the town, including those privately owned by citizens, businesses, and industries.

At BAUD’s bottom line, Town Manager Bill Rush wants to take action that would raise the value of taxable property in Marion by 25% over the next decade.

By doing so, the town would be able to offer more enhanced services to its citizens without increasing their tax burden. “We intend to provide attractive housing, ready-to-go storefronts, green spaces, and incentives for growth by the private sector, all the while cleaning up the unattractive and blighted areas of our town,” said Rush in a news release. “In the end, everybody wins.”

Rush also believes that by taking these steps, Marion will be priming the pump for private investment in the town to grow.

Last week, Rush asked the council to allocate $500,000 of $5.7 million the town is expected to be awarded through ARPA to Marion’s Economic Development Authority (EDA).

The town manager explained that he’s asking the EDA to redevelop properties where appropriate. In several instances, of the 60 owners contacted by the town about dilapidated properties, some have chosen to donate the sites to the town.

As Marion officials have worked to develop BAUD, they have found no other locality with a similar program. Town officials have been striving to use the ARPA funds for significant legacy projects that its normal budgets wouldn’t accommodate.

Speaking to the council last week, Rush said, with BAUD, “We are plowing new ground here.” He added, “We deeply believe we can make a generational difference.”

The town manager acknowledged that $500,000 is a big investment but said he believes BAUD will make a sizable dent in the problems it’s designed to address.

As a separate authority, Rush said the EDA is free to forge partnerships with other organizations such as the Marion Housing & Redevelopment Authority, the planning district commission, and Smyth County’s EDA. He also said that the authority can own property and negotiate contracts.

Recently, the council also OK’d advertising for a Director of Zoning & Planning/BAUD Administrator to oversee the BAUD program. Last week, Rush said five applicants will be interviewed for the position.

In another proposal, Rush asked the council to consider using ARPA funds to renovate the town hall, which last underwent updates 20 years ago. “It needs some help,” he said. Marion could begin, Rush said, by requesting proposals for architectural services.

The council referred that request to its Building and Grounds Committee.

The council did approve another request to use $525,000 to transform the town pool. (More on that here.)

Localities have until the end of 2024 to commit the ARPA money and through 2025 to spend it.