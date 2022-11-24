Weekly Planner

Events can be submitted to awhitt@floydpress.com by 5 p.m. each Monday, or by calling (540) 745-2127.

Santa appearances in Floyd

Nov. 25 — Santa at Pheonix Hardwoods (101 E. Main St. ) in Floyd from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.

Nov. 26 — Find Santa at the Floyd Farmers Market on south Locust Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, and at Sacred Star and Stone (110 N. Locust St.) from 2-6 p.m.

Dec. 3 — Santa will be at Kelly Phillips Photography Studio (431 S. Locust St.) for breakfast at 8:30 a.m. on NSaturday, Dec. 3. He will then he at the Floyd Farmers Market and attend the Floyd Tree Lighting from 5-8 p.m. in Warren G. Lineberry Park.

Dec. 10 — Find Santa at the Floyd Farmers Market on south Locust Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, and at Sacred Star and Stone (110 N. Locust St.) from 2-6 p.m.

Dec. 17 — Santa will be at the Floyd Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15. He’ll be at The Perfect Gift Shop to help shoppers find the perfect gift for their loved ones from 2-5 p.m. and at the Floyd Country Store from 6-8 p.m.

Dec. 24 — See Santa before the big day at Sacred Star and Stone (110 N. Locust St.) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Nov. 25

Friday Night Jamboree — The Floyd Country Store on south Locust Street will host the Friday Night Jamboree at 6:30 p.m., Nov. 25, with a gospel set, followed by dancing to Unique Sound of the Mountains and The Girls at 7:30 p.m. Learn more at www.facebook.com/floydcountrystore.

Becki and The Boom Booms at Dogtown — Hear an eclectic cocktail of blues, rock, soul and jazz from Becki and The Boom Booms at Dogtown Roadhouse in Floyd at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. There is an $8 cover charge at the door at 302 S. Locust Street. More details are available at www.dogtownroadhouse.com/events.

Nov. 25-26

Angels Christmas Store — The annual Angels Christmas Store will open to the public for the 2022 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays until mid-December at 710 E. Main St., beside Buffalo Hemp Company and across from CVS Pharmacy. To learn more about Angels in the Attic and all of its operations, visit www.angelsintheattic.org.

Nov. 26

The Great Gingerbread House Contest — The Floyd Country Store invites the community to participate in the 2022 Gingerbread House Contest in downtown Floyd. Participants must register by Nov. 26, and submissions can be dropped off at the store (206 S. Locust St.) Dec. 1-6. Find contest rules, registration links and vote (before Dec. 20) at www.floydcountrystore.com/event/2022-gingerbread-house-contest.

Dori Freeman and Friends Live — Dori Freeman and Friends will take the stage of the Floyd Country Store at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. The group includes Nicholas Falk on drums and vocals, DaShawn Hickman on pedal steel and Dylan Locke on bass. Tickets are $20, available for sale online and in the store. More details are available at www.floydcountrystore.com/events.

Appalachian Space Train at Dogtown — Appalachian Space Train is a soulful, original band out of southwest Virginia with conductors of acoustic and electric guitar arrangements that delivers rockadelic funkabilly destinations. There is an $8 cover for the 8 p.m. show at 302 S. Locust St. in Floyd.

Nov. 27

Christmas Parade Party — Visit Lichen of Knot from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 for its Christmas parade party and watch the Small Town Joy parade travel down Main Street. The store is located at 105 E. Main St.

Floyd Holiday Artisan Market — Find local treasures for others or yourself at the Floyd Holiday Artisam Market from 1-5 p.m. on Nov. 27, under the Community Pavilion on south Locust Street.

Small Town Joy parade — The theme for Floyd’s 2022 Christmas parade is Small Town Joy, and Grand Marshals are Merlin and Livie Thompson. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27. Rain/snow date is Sunday, Dec. 4. For more information contact, Susan Leonard at (540) 250-8486. Floyd’s annual Christmas parade is sponsored by the Floyd County Merchant’s and Businessmen’s Association.

Dec. 1

DMV Connect — The Jessie Peterman Memorial Library (321 W. Main St.) in Floyd will host DMV Connect appointments from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. Expertise is offered for most regular DMV services, but there are some exceptions. Walk-ins only. Learn more at www.DMVNow.com.

Veterans Social — The Floyd VFW and American Legion will host a social event on the first Thursday of each month for local veterans to hang out and meet others from 4-8 p.m. at Buffalo Mountain Brewery and McDaniels Tavern. There is no entry fee, this event is not a fundraiser and any veteran is welcome to attend anytime. The Brewery is located at 332 Webbs Mill Road in Floyd.

Partner Dance Class with Stephanie and Bruce — Country two-step classes will be offered by the Floyd Country Store and Handmade Music School for 45-minute sessions on Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. Cost is $45 per student for the three-week series. Both singles and couples are encouraged to join. Registration can be completed online at www.floydcountrystore.com/events.

Dec. 2

Red Cross Blood Drive — The Floyd United Methodist Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at 417 E. Main St. in Floyd. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins are welcome.

Friday Night Jamboree — The Floyd Country Store on south Locust Street will host the Friday Night Jamboree at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 1, with a gospel set by The Comptons, followed by dancing to the Jugbusters at 7:30 p.m. Learn more at www.facebook.com/floydcountrystore.

GOTE at Dogtown — Hailing from deep in the Big Lick hills, GOTE will take the Dogtown Roadhouse stage with its guitar-driven psychedelic blues at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. There is an $8 cover for the show at 302 S. Locust St.

Dec. 3

The Ryan Greer Trio at Dogtown — Hear the blues-infused, southern-soul band, The Ryan Greer Trio at Dogtown Roadhouse at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. There is an $8 cover for the show at 302 S. Locust St.

Dec. 3-4

FCA’s 28th Winterfest and Festival of Trees — The Floyd Center for the Arts is set to host its 28th annual Winterfest and Festival of Trees from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. More details will be annouced closer to the event. Find updates and learn more at www.floydartcenter.org. FCA is located at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd.

Dec. 7

Holiday Wreath Workshop — The Handmade Music School will host a holiday wreath-making workshop at the Floyd Country Store from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Cost is $50, which includes materials. Register online at www.handmademusicschool.com.

Dec. 8

HolidayFest — Join Citizens Telephone Cooperative for its HolidayFest from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. There will be holiday music, hot cocoa, smores and more. The HolidayFest will be at Citizens office (220 Webbs Mill Rd), and it's open to the public. Attendees are asked to bring a canned food item to benefit a local food pantry.

Dec. 9

The Perfect Gift Shop 2022 opening — The Perfect Gift Shop will open in a new location in town on Dec. 9. Donations can be dropped off at the storage location at 613 E. Main St., next to the Xpress Mart, in the basement of the building. Volunteers are there as their schedule permits, so call beforehand to schedule a time. For more information and updates about the 2022 season, check Facebook at www.facebook.com/ThePerfectGift1720, the website at www.theperfectgiftshops.org/index.php/about or call (540) 808-3972.

Friday Night Jamboree — The Floyd Country Store on south Locust Street will host the Friday Night Jamboree at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 9, with a gospel set from Josh Blankenship, followed by dancing to the Little Stony Nighthawks at 7:30 p.m. Learn more at www.facebook.com/floydcountrystore.

Urban Soil at Dogtown — Urban Soil weaves Americana, rock and soul into every show and recording. Hear the band at Dogtown Roadhouse at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. There is a $10 cover for the show at 302 S. Locust St.

Movie night — Red Oak Grove Church of the Brethren, located at 775 Red Oak Grove Rd NE in Floyd, will be host a movie night at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. Everyone is invited to come share in the ministry of J.T. and Terri Lee Clark and watch the movie, “My Brothers’ Crossing”: based on true events. Read more about the movie at mybrotherscrossing.org. For more information or questions, contact (540) 239-6173.

Dec. 10

Pet photos with Santa — Have a photo taken of your pet and Santa at Sacred Star and Stone on north Locust Street from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Find more information and updates at https://www.facebook.com/SacredStarAndStone. The shop is located at 110 A. N. Locust St.

Outdoor live Nativity — Come and be Blessed, for “Unto Us A Child Is Born” at Copper Hill Church of the Brethren from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. The church is located at 8838 Floyd Highway N. in Copper Hill.

Jake Blount Live — Enjoy a concert from Jake Blount at the Floyd Country Store at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Tickets are $18, available for sale online at www.floydcountrystore.com/events and in the store (206 S. Locust St.).

Baked Shrimp at Dogtown — An up-and-coming, high-octane, power funk trio, Baked Shrimp will take the Dogtown Roadhouse stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. There is an $8 cover for the show at 302 S. Locust St.

Dec. 11

Dan Tyminski feat. Gaven Largent Live (SOLD OUT) — A live concert from Dan Tyminski, featuring Gaven Largent, is slated for 7:30 p.m. at The Floyd Country Store on Sunday, Dec. 11. The store is located at 206 S. Locust St.

Dec. 16

Friday Night Jamboree — The Floyd Country Store on south Locust Street will host the Friday Night Jamboree at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 16, with a gospel set from The Farleys, followed by dancing to the Buffalo Mountain Ears at 7:30 p.m. Learn more at www.facebook.com/floydcountrystore.

Dec. 17

Darin and Brooke Aldridge Holiday Show — Join Darin and Brooke Aldridge and friends at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Floyd Country Store for a night of holiday cheer led by the sensational bluegrass duo. Tickets are $30, available online at www.floydcountrystore.com/events and in the store (206 S. Locust St.).

Rare Chocolate at Dogtown — Rare Chocolate, based out of Roanoke, is making smooth and luscious waves in Afrolachian neo-soul and jazz. Hear the trio at Dogtown Roadhouse at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. There is an $8 cover for the show at 302 S. Locust St.

Dec. 18

Classical concert — Enjoy a holiday concert sponsored by Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Floyd Event Center (188 Ecovillage Trail SE). David S. Wiley, pianist, will be joined by Adelaide Muir Trombetta, soprano, and Kevin Matheson, violinist. Pieces will include excerpts from both Handel’s The Messiah and Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker Suite; the folk song “Greensleeves”; Adam’s “O, Holy Night”; and Wiley’s Ukrainian Bell Carol Fantasy. Adult tickets are $20 either at the door or online at www.VBRMF.org. Tickets for students and children are $5. For family or group discounts, email info@vbrmf.org. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned food items to benefit Plenty! Farm and Food Bank.

Dec. 23

Friday Night Jamboree — The Floyd Country Store on south Locust Street will host the Friday Night Jamboree at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 23, with a gospel set followed by dancing at 7:30 p.m. Learn more at www.facebook.com/floydcountrystore.

Dec. 30

Red Cross Blood Drive — The Jessie Peterman Memorial Library will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at 321 W. Main St. in Floyd. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins are welcome.