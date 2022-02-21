Retired Teachers’ Association awards mini-grants to local teachers

One project at Check Elementary and one at Floyd County High School has received $200 from the Floyd County Retired Teachers Association, through its annual mini-grants program.

A release explained Feb. 15, each year, Floyd County teachers have the opportunity to apply for a mini-grant funded by FCRTA to help with worthy classroom projects.

Allison Long and Jennifer Sharp-Knott requested a disarticulated skeleton to be used in the Human Anatomy and Physiology course at the high school, and received one of the 2022 mini-grants to make it happen.

Caroline Tesauro of Check Elementary also received a 2022 mini-grant to fund paperback copies of books that sixth- and seventh-graders can use in literary circles.

The FCRTA has continued to be as active as possible despite the pandemic the last two years. The organization met in May 2021 at Wildwood Farms for a meal, and then visited the “Out There” Sculpture Trail in Willis.

A potluck and business meeting were held in July, and FCRTA last met at Plenty! in October for a presentation and lunch. The group also honored members of their group who had passed in 2020 and 2021.

The FCRTA invites any retired school personnel to join the group. Its first meeting of this year is planned for March, and it also hopes to meet in May, July, September and November.

To learn more about FCRTA and its efforts to support educators in Floyd County, contact President Sarah Wood (540) 745-4784 or Secretary Joan Starkey (540) 593-3736.