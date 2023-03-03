This article features stories from past editions of The Floyd Press:

March 26, 1964

Oral Polio Clinics were held in Floyd County at local schools in late-March 1964, and more than 4,000 county residents received their vaccines.

“Dr. F. Clyde Bedsaul and Dr. Ernest E. Moore expressed satisfaction over the turnout, but hope that even a bigger crowd is present at the next clinic…” the Floyd Press reported in the March 26, 1964, edition of the paper.

“If 50-60% of the population of this county will take the vaccine, it would be almost impossible for Floyd County to experience a polio epidemic,” the paper said.

Three vaccines were required for full protection, and there was no cost. Donations of “25 cents or more” were accepted.

Recent Bloodmobile results were also published in the March 26, 1964 edition of The Floyd Press. A total of 113 pints were collected, bringin the total for that fiscal year to 373.

Those that helped process donors included Miss Jessie Peterman, Mrs. Ruth Woolwine, Mrs. W.A. Compton, Mrs. Ada Sexton, Mrs. Avis Sayler, Mrs. Ruth Thompson and Mrs. MAry W. Weeks, the Floyd Press reported.

A full list of donors was also printed.

March 8, 1973

More than 2,000 books were donated to launch the Floyd Public Library in March of 1973, the Floyd Press reported, which was more than enough to fill the available shelf space.

Members of the Floyd Woman’s Club and Library Committee were responsible for the project, which was scheduled to celebrate its official opening during National Library Week in April.

“Mrs. H. F. Robinette and Mrs. Warren Lineberry” worked with community members to schedule a time to visit, and the Women’s Club named a number of businesses and individuals that made contributions to the project.

Some named include, “Citizens Telephone Cooperative, Mrs. Ruth Hallman, Mrs. Harriett Allen (memorial to Alvie and Miss Maizie Allen), Mr. and Mrs. William S. Slusher and family (memorial to Samuel W. Slusher, James High and Conway Waters),” and several others.

March 19, 1981

The March 19, 1981, edition of The Floyd Press marked the anniversary of the county with a detailed history.

Those who founded the area on March 21, 1831, out of then-Montgomery County were known as “Gentlemen Justice.”

The group included Hamilton Wade, William Gilham, Robert Goodson, George Shelor, Jacob Helms, George Godiby, Joseph Howard, Peter Gurant, Benjamin Howell, William Young and John Lester.

The first sheriff was William Gilham, the first commissioner of revenue was Joseph Howard, the first commonwealth’s attorney was Archibald Stuart, and the first circuit court judge in Floyd County was James E. Brown.

Also reported in the 1981 edition of The Floyd Press, the varsity basketball Buffaloes finished the season second in the state under the leadership of Coach Ron Gordon. The score was 68-58 for the Cumberland Dukes at the University of Virginia game.