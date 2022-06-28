Generators on the way for Marion's fire and town halls

As some residents of Smyth County waited for days to get their electricity service restored after a storm Father's Day weekend, Marion Fire-EMS is one step closer to getting a critically needed generator to help its crews through power outages.

Last month, Councilman Jim Barker asked the Marion Town Council to consider buying a generator for the agency, which had recently experienced multiple power outages. With no electricity, Barker noted that the department’s large bay doors have to be opened by hand, which takes four to six people. On one occasion, he said, one of the door’s cables broke in the process.

Yet, when power is lost, Barker said, calls normally increase. On May 5, one of those occasions, he said, the agency responded to 22 calls.

Manually opening the doors, Barker said, takes five to six minutes. The councilman said he doesn’t want to see fire and rescue personnel lose critical time or risk one of the workers being badly injured trying to open one of the heavy doors.

Barker asked his fellow council members to please consider the request.

They did.

Town Manager Bill Rush also pointed out that the town hall doesn’t have a generator and is also “a nerve center.”

Rush asked the council to authorize the town staff to use up to $150,000 of federal pandemic relief money to buy a generator for the fire hall and one for the town hall.

The council unanimously approved that action.

Monday, Rush updated the council, advising its members that estimates suggest that both buildings can be equipped with generators for about $85,000 with town staff handling the installation.

In a related report, Fire Chief Richard Keesling advised the council that through May Marion Fire-EMS had answered 1,190 calls this year, which is up 20.9% from 2021. The agency, he said, is on track to answer 3,000 calls this year, which would be its busiest since it began tracking its numbers in 2015. In May, Marion Fire-EMS was called out 266 times, which was its third busiest month in its tracking history.

The Marion Life Saving Crew and Marion Volunteer Fire Department merged in 2015, and since that time the agency’s leaders have been analyzing their calls and compiling a database.

In 2016, the first-responders logged 1,896 calls. By 2019, that number had grown to 2,424. In 2020, during the pandemic, a slight tick downward occurred with the call volume coming in at 2,365. However, in 2021, the growth rate returned with the department answering 2,696 calls.