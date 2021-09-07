Smyth supervisors celebrate Scholle expansion

A nearly $10.3 million manufacturing expansion in Smyth County that created new jobs was celebrated last week.

In early 2019, the Virginia governor’s office announced that Scholle IPN Packaging Inc., a manufacturer of sustainable packaging solutions, planned to expand its production facility in Chilhowie and add 42 jobs. The plant expansion was expected to take about two years with construction concluding by that fall and new equipment being added over two years.

Scholle IPN is one of the world’s largest packaging manufacturers, providing sustainable packaging for the food and beverage, agriculture, automotive, cleaning, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors.

If Scholle was able to meet its planned investment and employment goals, the governor’s office agreed to award it a $125,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund.

Last Thursday evening, Smyth County presented a check for the full grant amount to Ricardo Bernardo, plant manager, and Melinda Roberts, human resources director.

County officials noted that Scholle IPN invested $3.24 million in building up-fits and $7.05 million in production related machinery. In 2019, Gil Graham, Scholle IPN’s director of operations, noted that innovative processes would be added to the Chilhowie plant.