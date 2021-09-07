Smyth supervisors celebrate Scholle expansion

A nearly $10.3 million manufacturing expansion in Smyth County that created new jobs was celebrated last week.
In early 2019, the Virginia governor’s office announced that Scholle IPN Packaging Inc., a manufacturer of sustainable packaging solutions, planned to expand its production facility in Chilhowie and add 42 jobs. The plant expansion was expected to take about two years with construction concluding by that fall and new equipment being added over two years.
Scholle IPN is one of the world’s largest packaging manufacturers, providing sustainable packaging for the food and beverage, agriculture, automotive, cleaning, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors.
If Scholle was able to meet its planned investment and employment goals, the governor’s office agreed to award it a $125,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund.
Last Thursday evening, Smyth County presented a check for the full grant amount to Ricardo Bernardo, plant manager, and Melinda Roberts, human resources director.
County officials noted that Scholle IPN invested $3.24 million in building up-fits and $7.05 million in production related machinery. In 2019, Gil Graham, Scholle IPN’s director of operations, noted that innovative processes would be added to the Chilhowie plant.
County Administrator Shawn Utt also pointed out that the expansion had created 42 new jobs over the baseline of 108 with an average wage of $43,806. In 2019, Graham said that the plant had already started filling the new positions because of the length of time training requires.
Scholle has operated in Smyth County more than 20 years.
“This is a key milestone in Scholle IPN’s long-range plan for our North American business,” said Kent Kisselle, vice president and general manager of Scholle IPN’s North America region, in a 2019 press release. “Our decision to expand in Chilhowie was necessitated by our continued growth in core flexible packaging markets along with the need to support our long-term strategic objectives. These initiatives include the development and application of a broad range of technologies to our business, and training our people in using these tools.”
Headquartered in Illinois, Scholle IPN operates in 14 countries with more than 2,000 employees worldwide. Today, Scholle IPN’s Chilhowie operation employs about 115 people.
Scholle has long been considered a strong corporate citizen with an emphasis on sustainability by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and landfill waste, while increasing social responsibility. In 2016, the Southwest Virginia Alliance for Manufacturing (SVAM) awarded Scholle IPN Packaging of Chilhowie its 2016 Community Involvement award. In 2018 and 2019, Scholle IPN received SVAM’s Manufacturer of the Year award.
Even as the pandemic continues, employment opportunities exist in Smyth County.
For June, the most recent month for available jobless statistics, the county’s unemployment rate sits at 4.8%, or 643 individuals out of work out of a labor force of 13,357.