Kids Fishing Day returns

Young anglers went home with trophies on Saturday after the first Floyd County Kids Fishing Day since 2019.

Kids 13 and younger cast into the Little River off Thunderstruck on May 7 despite the near-constant threat of a downpour on the 13th annual event, organized by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Forestry.

Each participant could catch up to six fish. Floyd County’s Eli Craig reeled in the biggest fish, weighing in at 2.35 pounds, earning first overall.

Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig said a total of 74 kids participated May 7 and a lot of the rain held off until after the weigh-in in the early afternoon.

Community members can donate to support the annual Floyd County Kids Fishing Day by mailing a check to the sheriff’s office, 100 E. Main St. #206, Floyd, 24091, C/O Floyd County Cares, with a memo for “Kids Fishing Day.”

Donations can also be made in person at the office at the back of the courthouse, 100 E. Main St.