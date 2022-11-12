Floyd awarded $20,000+ for school security

The Virginia Department of Education this week announced $12 million in state School Security Equipment Grants to protect students, faculty and visitors in 431 schools in 90 school divisions.

Floyd County Public Schools will receive a total of $23,538 for Check, Floyd, Indian Valley and Willis elementary schools.

The grants will pay for voice and video internal communication systems, mass notification systems, security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, two-way radios, security vestibules, interior school bus cameras, two-way radios for buses and other security enhancements.

“The systems and equipment purchased through these grants will help school divisions control access to school buildings, respond quickly to emergencies and maintain orderly learning environments for students,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said. “Every student and every teacher should feel safe in their classrooms, during school activities and when traveling to and from school. In many cases, the equipment purchased addresses vulnerabilities identified in annual school security audits.”

The criteria for making the awards — developed by VDOE and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services — give priority to schools most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school security audit, and schools in divisions least able to afford security upgrades.

Pulaski County received $250,000 to benefit Critzer, Dublin and Pulaski elementary schools, in addition to Pulaski County Senior High. Roanoke County also received $250,000 for Burlington and Herman L. Horn elementary schools, and Northside High.

Patrick County received $181,984 for Blue Ridge, Hardin Reynolds, Meadows of Dan, Patrick Springs, Stuart and Woolwine elementary schools.

Carroll County received $100,990 for Carroll County High, Carroll County Middle, Gladesboro, Gladeville, Laurel and Oakland elementary schools.

Montgomery County received $25,894 for Christiansburg and Shawsville middle schools, and Eastern Montgomery, Margaret Beeks and Prices Fork elementary schools.