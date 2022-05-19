Father and son duo recording bluegrass album

Bluegrass father-son duo Daniel and Adam Lowe have played music together for decades, but are just now crafting an entire album of music under the name Bear Chapman Still.

Bastian resident Daniel Lowe played the banjo professionally years, from the late 1980s through the 1990s. He also played with his brother, Azandel, died in 2006. Mourning his brother, Daniel left the road, but continued to play with his son.

“Me and my son have played together since he was 12 years old,” Daniel said. “We used to travel and play, but never could get a band together. Then, he played country for a while.”

Now, after years of playing and writing country songs, Adam Lowe has returned to his bluegrass roots. But not without some important connections. Several years ago, Adam began to correspond with Kevin Arrowsmith, guitar/fiddle/mandolin player for country music superstar Luke Bryan, who is producing the music that will make up the Lowe’s album.

“The music business is kind of like walking into a bank being rich or poor, and I hate that it’s like that,” Daniel Lowe said. “If you walk in poor and want to borrow money, they want your credentials. But if you walk in with money, they will give you anything you want.”

When Adam decided to make music with his dad again, he came prepared with lots of original material he had written himself. Adam, who lives in Wytheville, plays several instruments, including the guitar, bass, drums and mandolin. He also has also built a recording studio in his home.

“He thought he liked country, and I let him play. Now he’s saying let’s record and do it our way,” his father said.

“I had been doing the country music thing for a while and had a bunch of songs I wrote,” Adam Lowe said. “But over the course of time, I always wrote bluegrass tunes, too. The timing was just right. You have to have connections and the right process to do an album.”

Adam can’t remember why he decided to concentrate on playing the guitar when he was young. He only knew he didn’t want to play the banjo – that was his dad’s instrument. His brother, T-bo Reed, also played the banjo.

“It was serious business,” he said of his musical family’s jam sessions. “You couldn’t just bang on it. My dad was real precise – you couldn’t play unless you were good. When I started to play, you didn’t have the access to videos like you do now. I had a hard time picking it up; it took me a long time. If I had had a video, I would be a lot better player than I am now.”

One resource the younger Lowe did have was Country Music Television.

“Even in high school, I had the amp and guitar ready for the countdown on CMT; I learned a lot of songs on there.”

Both Lowe men have played in several groups over the years. Together, they played in 717, and Adam Lowe was a member of the popular Wythe County group, Black Mountain Shine.

“I played with them two years, then started another cover band called Night Train,” he said.

The name of the new group, Bear Chapman still honors Daniel Lowe’s grandfather, Chapman, who operated a still in Beartown, near Burke’s Garden.

“It’s where my grandmother was born, and Granddaddy made moonshine there,” said Daniel Lowe, who was raised in Richlands.

Adam Lowe spends a lot of time writing.

“I’m a slow writer,” he said. “I usually sit with a guitar and work up a melody and play along with that. I get the chorus in my head and write from the middle out.”

Lowe has reason to keep on writing: Bluegrass Today, a website devoted to the latest in bluegrass news, has noticed the father/son team and introduced them to readers.

In an article about the Lowes’ first two releases, writer and editor John Lawless said the Adam Lowe is back into bluegrass, recording new music “that blends an acoustic country vibe with the grass he grew up on.”

The article mentions a pair of singles recorded by the Lowes and written by Adam that showcases the Bear Chapman Still sound.

“The first is called “Cold Beer,” tells of the pleasures to be found floating in the river hoping to lure some fish, and the satisfactions of the simple life,” the article said. “Their latest is “Break Away,” which works the well-plowed ground of lost love, and a man who shares that his former romance wasn’t too hard to break away from.”

Adam said he and his father were “blown away” by the mention in Bluegrass Today.

“We’ve always had a good idea of what we wanted to sound like, and it’s always good to get recognition for what you are putting out, no matter what you are doing.”

Bear Chapman Still songs can be found on streaming sites like Spotify and Amazon Music. The group also has a Facebook page.

