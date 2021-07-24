Two National Night Out events planned in Smyth County

After a pandemic hiatus in 2020, National Night Out will return to Smyth County.
Aug. 3 will bring a night of fun, games, food and giveaways to Marion and Chilhowie with events planned at Chilhowie Town Park and the Marion Town Pool.
Co-hosted this year by the Chilhowie Police Department and the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Chilhowie’s event will feature a water slide where kids can cool off, and inflatables to bounce around on. Community members will also get a chance to check out patrol cars, police equipment and a Chilhowie fire truck, chat with officers and watch K9 demonstrations.
“It’s going to be a good event and it’s getting bigger by the second,” said Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss, joking that “I hope we can find enough hot dogs.”
Over in Marion, kids will get free admission to cool down in the town pool. Bounce houses will also be on site and kids will get the chance to be coached on safety through a bicycle obstacle course of sorts. Officers and other first responders will also be on site to help attendees explore police cruisers and fire trucks, and learn about the equipment used in the professions.
The Marion PD hosted its inaugural event in 2019 at the police department, blocking off that portion of the street. This year, they’ve moved the event to the town pool and its surrounding areas to allow for more space.
“It’s a bigger area to set up with more parking, and more people can be involved,” said Marion Community Police Officer Amber Eades, who is organizing the event. “It’s going to be a really fun event.”
Through partnerships with Ballad Health and the Marion Walmart, both events will hold bicycle helmet giveaways while supplies last and a bicycle raffle. Smith’s Auto Repair, Towing and Recovery have also donated additional bicycles for Marion’s raffle. Partnerships with Food City and Pepsi also mean free food and drinks for attendees at both events.
Law enforcement with the Virginia State Police and other first responders with the Marion and Chilhowie fire and emergency services will also be in attendance, as well as members of other community agencies. And, weather permitting, kids will get a chance to watch helicopter landings.
A COVID-19 vaccine booth will also be set up at the Chilhowie event.
“So if you haven’t had a vaccine yet and you want a vaccine, you can get a vaccine,” Moss said.
Now in its 38th year, the nation-wide event was launched as a means for community members and law enforcement to come together in a non-enforcement setting. It’s a night law enforcement use to strengthen their relationship with the communities they serve and get to know its community’s needs.
Following a year filled with both social distancing and police scrutiny, local law enforcement believe it’s even more important to build those relationships. Some believe that heightened scrutiny has painted the entire profession in a negative light, resulting in a general wariness of police.
“We want to show that that’s not the case and that we’re very community-minded. It’s important for us to partner with other agencies and the community to get together and put our best foot forward for the community as a whole,” Moss said. “While other things might be said about us, our community can be confident that we are good stewards of our community.”
Moss, who until the beginning of this year served as a lieutenant on the Marion PD, helped plan and organize Marion’s 2019 event. When he was hired on as Chilhowie’s chief of police, he said town leaders wanted its police department to be more involved in community relationship building and expressed interest in holding its own National Night Out event.
Rather than hold two separate events within spitting distance of one another, however, the Chilhowie PD joined forces with the sheriff’s office to co-host a combined event. Officers with the Saltville Police Department will also join in the fun.
Following its successful 2019 event, the isolation that came with 2020 brought a loss in momentum in community building for the Marion PD, Eades said. The limited contact with the public didn’t stop with the cancellation of National Night Out. It also prevented law enforcement from visiting schools, a place of contact where children can meet police officers in a positive setting.
Eades recalled dropping off school supplies following the department’s annual school supplies drive last year. Because of the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID, she had to drop the supplies off at the entrance of the empty schools when she’d normally have gone inside to interact with students. Likewise, Marion Police Chief John Clair couldn’t greet students on their first day of school at Marion Elementary School as he previously had since they were all beginning the school year inside their homes.
“It was heartbreaking to me that we had gotten to this point,” Eades said.
The return of National Night Out will help them regain that traction, she said.
“We need to build that personal relationship with the community,” Eades said. “The kids need to see the officers and know that we’re there to help them. We need to build those special bonds. And, we need the community as much as they need us.”
Other efforts to help support local youth are also underway with school supply drives organized by the Marion PD and the sheriff’s office. Supplies for the Marion drive can be dropped off at the police department and supplies for the SCSO drive can be dropped off at the sheriff’s office. The Chilhowie PD is also accepting donations to contribute to county drive.
School supplies will be distributed during the National Night Out events.