Two National Night Out events planned in Smyth County

Following a year filled with both social distancing and police scrutiny, local law enforcement believe it’s even more important to build those relationships. Some believe that heightened scrutiny has painted the entire profession in a negative light, resulting in a general wariness of police.

“We want to show that that’s not the case and that we’re very community-minded. It’s important for us to partner with other agencies and the community to get together and put our best foot forward for the community as a whole,” Moss said. “While other things might be said about us, our community can be confident that we are good stewards of our community.”

Moss, who until the beginning of this year served as a lieutenant on the Marion PD, helped plan and organize Marion’s 2019 event. When he was hired on as Chilhowie’s chief of police, he said town leaders wanted its police department to be more involved in community relationship building and expressed interest in holding its own National Night Out event.

Rather than hold two separate events within spitting distance of one another, however, the Chilhowie PD joined forces with the sheriff’s office to co-host a combined event. Officers with the Saltville Police Department will also join in the fun.