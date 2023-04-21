The Handmade Music School at The Floyd Country Store and Southwest Virginia luthier Jackson Cunningham announced the second Cunningham Guitar Raffle this week.
The raffle offers a chance to win one of Cunningham’s beautiful custom-made guitars to benefit programming at The Handmade Music School.
After a successful inaugural raffle in 2021, which generated over $20,000 for The Handmade Music School, Cunningham and Dylan Locke decided to continue the effort, generating support for youth music education and traditional music and dance programs while celebrating the incredible craftsmanship of Cunningham’s work.
“The Floyd Country Store has always provided a gathering place for music and so many opportunities in the community,” said Cunningham. “Southwest Virginia has been my home for many years and folks have been very supportive, generous, and giving to me. This is a chance for me to try and return some of that generosity.”
This guitar for raffle was built from a special selection of tone woods collected over the years from local luthiers, wood cutters and musicians around Southwest Virginia.
It is adaptable to playing many styles of music from flat picking bluegrass, sweet jazz voicings, to fingerpicking folk and blues, and is a wonderful guitar for backing up an instrumentalist or accompanying vocals.
The guitar was brought to life in Cunningham’s workshop in Grayson County in the fall of 2022. It is a faithful recreation inspired by the classic steel string models from the pre-war era.
“Anyone who follows my work knows that I like to use locally sourced tone-wood, and woods that have a story or history behind them,” said Cunningham. “The Virginia mountains are home to some of the most prized tone woods, and the Virginia mountains also have been home to generations of old-time music makers.”
Floyd Country Store owner and Handmade Music School founder Dylan Locke is blown away by the instrument and hopes to increase awareness of Cunningham’s beautiful craftsmanship through the fundraiser.
“Everything about this guitar is impressive. He didn’t hold back at all,” said Locke. “The precision of Jackson’s craftsmanship is amazing. The inlays, the frets, the pick-guard, the sunburst are flawless. And it has a beautiful tone and feel.”
Raffle tickets are $25 (available for purchase through Friday, June 9), available online and in-store at 206 S. Locust St.).
The winning ticket will be selected and announced at the June 9 Friday Night Jamboree (in-person and live stream).
The goal of the fundraiser is to sell at least 1,000 tickets to raise $25,000 in support of the Share The Music Scholarship Fund and music programming at The Handmade Music School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating and strengthening community through experiences in music, dance, art and food rooted in Appalachian traditions.
Learn more about the raffle and guitar online at www.floydcountrystore.com/jackson-cunningham-guitar-raffle-2023.
Find more information about programming at The Handmade Music School and purchase raffle tickets at www.handmademusicschool.com.