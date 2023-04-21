About Jackson Cunningham

Raised in rural Southern Oregon, Cunningham grew up in a home where music and woodworking were a way of life. His father was a master craftsman and these skills were passed down at a very young age.

Family ties and a love of music brought Cunningham to Southwestern Virginia where he began building instruments full time with the generous help of many local luthiers including Audrey Hash Ham, daughter of pioneering fiddle maker Albert Hash.

Working with Ham inspired Cunningham to pursue building instruments full time and led to visits with other talented local luthiers including Floyd County banjo maker Mac Traynham, Grayson County guitar maker Wayne Henderson and Floyd County fiddle maker Arthur Conner, as well as many others.

After 15 years, Cunningham Handmade Instruments remains a one-man operation. From the selection of tonewoods, construction, custom neck profiles, to the final fit, finish, and setup, Cunningham ensures each step is taken with meticulous care.

His instruments are sought after by collectors and have been played by musicians on stages around the globe. Cunningham’s instruments are featured at the world’s premier instrument retailers, including Gruhn’s Guitars in Nashville, Tenn., and Folkway Music in Ontario, Canada.