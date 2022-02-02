Drug Court graduates celebrate fresh hope

Floyd County’s Adult Treatment Court honored a new graduate from the program on Jan. 25, following a reminder in court proceedings of how difficult the program can be for those in recovery as a Floyd County woman was sent to prison.

Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor praised the graduate and told others in the program attending the graduation ceremony that Drug Court is a long rehabilitation trek that requires hard work and commitment towards a fruitful accomplishment.

Then those attending the session heard Leroy Robinson, one of the first graduates of the Pulaski County Drug Court and now a Peer Recovery Supervisor in the New River Valley, call Drug Court “a short of life.”

“Every day is a miracle,” Robinson said. “The program helped restore my self-esteem. Most important is that I now have hope.”

Sessions of the Floyd’s Drug Court are closed and participants are not identified unless they are terminated from the program and are sentenced in open court.

Last week’s graduate told those attending he had been jailed for his drug use and needed he help it provided to “get sober and clean” and return to a drug-free life.

Robinson said he remembers each of the seven years, one month and a day of being sober. He thanked the help and support from families and friends.

“If we have the support and the desire to succeed, we can make this a better day,” he said.

For many, successful completion of drug court can take years. Earlier in the day on Jan. 25, Judge Fleenor sent Sharon Victoria Leatham of Floyd to prison for a year for being unable to successfully complete the program after three years.

The judge said Leatham squandered her chance to escape the addition to drugs and avoid a felony conviction through Drug Court and added she was out of chances. Deputies took her out of the courtroom Jan. 25.

After Tuesday’s graduation, those who attended talked about what it takes to excel in the program and opportunities it presents while enjoying a lunch provided by the court.