SWVMHI resident charged with attempted rape, aggravated sexual battery

A Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute resident is facing attempted rape and aggravated sexual battery charges after state police said he tried to have sex with another resident who was heavily sedated.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Smyth County General District Court, security footage shows the woman lying on a mattress inside of an “Open Quiet Room” the night of Jan. 23. Special Agent M.W. Coake wrote in the complaint that the woman appeared partially incapacitated. The footage then shows 51-year-old Ahmed Mohammed Deria enter the room, push the woman onto her side and attempt to have sex with her.

Coake noted in the complaint that the woman had been deemed incompetent to make decisions for herself and, at the time of the incident, was partially incapacitated from medication she had been given. Coke said the incident lasted about six-and-a-half minutes before staff members entered the room.

Deria was booked at the regional jail in Abingdon on Jan. 26 and is scheduled for a hearing in Smyth County General District Court on April 27.

Deria has spent time in state psychiatric facilities since at least 2002, after he was charged in the stabbing death of his brother in Fairfax County. A murder charge in that case was later dropped, a Fairfax circuit court clerk said.

Fairfax court records are not available online and the clerk said he could not search records that far back with the system the office currently uses, so it is unclear when the charges were dropped or why. A 2004 news report however, provides a glimpse into Deria’s mental state at the time of some of the court proceedings

According to the reports, during a psychiatric examination performed at the court’s order, a clinical psychologist found that Deria’s psychiatric and medical history appeared consistent with schizophrenia. He was ordered to undergo treatment to restore him to competency and, at one point, was deemed competent to stand trial, but was later returned to Central State Hospital for further treatment to restore competency.

In his January complaint, Coake noted that Deria had a history of violent attacks at SWVMHI. According to court records, he was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault and battery against a man in September and one count of misdemeanor assault against another man in early October. In each of the warrants, the two men describe Deria punching them in the head without provocation.

Those charges were dropped, however, because of concerns about Deria’s competency, as well as about the strength of the evidence, Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans said.

If convicted of the attempted rape and aggravated sexual assault charges, Deria could face at least five years of incarceration.