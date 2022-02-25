State police investigate fatal Smyth County crash

A Chilhowie woman was killed Monday morning after the vehicle she was traveling in was struck by pick-up truck.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police, troopers responded to the scene at 9:46 a.m. after a 2002 Ford Taurus that was traveling along Route 605 was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pick up as the Tauras traveled through the intersection of Route 600.

The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to run off the road, according to the release.

Natalie L. O'Neal, 59, a passenger in the Taurus died at the scene.

The driver of the Taurus, 50-year-old William A. Mason, was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Mason has been charged with failure to yield the right of way, the release said.

The driver of the Dodge was uninjured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.