The Appalachian Center for Photography recently opened for the 2023 season, debuting two new exhibits, including one by photographer James Ware Pitts.

Pitts is showcasing a body of work titled, “Elephant Memory,” a documentation of things he believes are worthy of preservation.

James Ware Pitts was born and raised in Huntsville, Al., where he attended the University of Alabama and earned his degree in accounting.

He was later offered a scholarship to the Memphis Academy of Art to study painting and photography, where he was introduced to the platinum printing process. He was incredibly drawn to it and spent almost twenty years perfecting his technique and making it his primary medium.

Pitts, now residing in New Mexico, has earned multiple awards from shows throughout New Mexico as well as regional exhibitions in Texas, Indiana, Kentucky and North Carolina.

Many of the objects in this compendium no longer exist, and the ones that do, most likely won’t survive for long. My interest is in what humans created and their signature on the landscape. It is the trace of man rather than actual physical presence that fascinates me,” said Pitts.

The exhibit is a selection of 14 images from Pitts’s portfolio of 170 images. Most were captured in North America over the past four decades. A variety of film cameras were utilized.

“Elephant Memory” will be on display at FCA until June 11.

The ACP has also unveiled the new annual exhibition about cameras, “Simple and Toy Cameras.”

The collection features 40 cameras and sample prints from 13 of them. The cameras range from the years 1898 to 2023. ACP Director Dr. Russell Young is a wealth of knowledge to those who stop by the ACP.

ACP is located adjacent to the Floyd Center for the Arts (220 Parkway Lane S.) in Floyd, in the annex facility. It is open annually from March until December. Regular open hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays through Sundays, and by appointment.

For more information about FCA and ACP, visit www.FloydArtCenter.org or call (540) 745-2784. Regular hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.