Community service, education focal points for MLK Day 2023

Blue Mountain School celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the light in our community on Jan. 16.

Over the past few years, Blue Mountain has chosen to “opt in” on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a day of service, learning and celebration.

While students, aged 2.5-13 years old, participated in discussions and developmentally appropriate activities, family members worked to clean the areas along Christiansburg Pike.

Blue Mountain School is a participant in the Adopt a Highway Program, and 14 volunteers cleaned up 12 bags of trash in the small stretch between the school and U.S. 221.

Leading up to the holiday, students also worked with art teacher Lore Deighan to create shining stars, representing their inner light and reflecting their dreams and wishes for the world.

These stars became part of the school’s lantern trail for the evening Contemplative Lantern Walk on the day of the holiday.

Dr. King said, “But I know, somehow, that only when it is dark enough can you see the stars.”

At dusk, the school community joined together to raise their voices in song led by music teacher Kris Kiko-Cozy.

Director Tammie Sarver invited families and students to reflect on the courage, work and great love of Dr. King and to honor his legacy by serving our community with kindness and gratitude before leading the group on a mindful lantern walk through the woods.

Luminaries, lights and art installed along the path invited families to reflect and meditate on spreading love and light throughout the school, community and world.

"Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

As a Contemplative Progressive School, Blue Mountain School strives to use processes that illuminate the innate wisdom of human beings and cultivate a growing sense of peace and wonderment in everyday life.

To learn more about Blue Mountain School, reach out to contact@bluemountainschool.net or visit bluemountainschool.net.