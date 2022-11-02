Initial lineup announced for FloydFest ‘Forever’

FloydFest 23~Forever is scheduled to take place on its new site in Check from July 26-30, 2023. Tickets went on sale this week.

Headliners announced Nov. 1 include world-famous legendary rock visionaries, The Black Crowes; one of the most vital and thrilling forces in present-day rock-and-roll, My Morning Jacket; nine-time Grammy Award-winner Sheryl Crow, and Goose, Connecticut’s indie-groove all-stars experiencing a meteoric rise.

On the journey to becoming legendary themselves, the rest of the talent of the initial announce — as well as the headliners — can be found online at www.floydfest.com/lineup.

Additional powerful acts for the 2023 festival include Elle King, Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings Present: Sometimes Y, Ripe, Shane Smith & The Saints, Atlin Gün, Nikki Lane, The Hip Abduction, Ian Noe, Neighbor, Eggy, The Wilder Blue, plus FloydFest 22~Heartbeat On-the-Rise winner, Palmyra, and runner-up, The Jared Stout Band.

“For this year’s program, I wanted to ensure that the quality FloydFest is known for remains true and endearing to the thousands who flock to our unforgettable experience on the mountain,” said Kris Hodges, FloydFest producer and founder. “By bringing in some of the nation’s best rock, country, jam and Americana artists, FloydFest continues to be ‘forever’ making strides in the industry … and beyond. Our new location and next level experience will be sure to tantalize all senses and awaken the spirit in all who attend.”

Having debuted at FloydFest 19~Voyage Home (2019), and then flourishing during FloydFest 21~Odyssey (2021), the FloydFest Bus Stop — a psychedelic-painted school bus that has been converted into a professional recording studio — is set to return for FloydFest 23~Forever, after receiving national press for its distinctive content and unique presentation.

FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children’s activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring almost 100 artists performing on six-plus stages over five days.

“Welcome to our new home and thanks for continuing the ride,” said John McBroom, FloydFest co-owner and CEO. “FloydFest is the people, and the new setting will bring us closer. See y’all in Floyd in July.”

Ticket prices will stay the same through Dec. 31, with the first price increase — in tandem with the release of single-day GA tickets — scheduled for Jan. 1, 2023. Subsequently, ticket prices increase again on April 1, 2023, again on July 1, 2023, and for the final time when gates open for the festival on July 26, 2023, if tickets remain. The second round of lineup additions for FloydFest 23~Forever is set for Tuesday, Nov. 15, with more to follow over the next six or more months.

Three-day GA tickets start at $275 for adults, and several camping options are sold out before 5 p.m. on Nov. 1.

“Our endgame has always been to become the gold-standard example of a ‘boutique’ festival, and now, with a new home, and with the stated goal to park and camp each-and-every patron on one site — eradicating the need for offsite lots and offsite shuttles — our dream is manifesting into reality. We are grateful, we are energized, we are inspired — and we’re doing this for our patrons,” said Sam Calhoun, chief operating officer of FloydFest and Across-the-Way Productions. “What we have created as a festival and family over the past two decades+ has blossomed into a year-round, indelible intention and lifestyle. Our renewed mission is to sustain this family for years and years to come. What we have curated and originated is bigger than each of us, and it deserves to go on ‘forever.’”

Learn more about FloydFest 2023 and purchase tickets at www.floydfest.com. A site map is also available, as is a list of lodging resources.