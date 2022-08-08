Roaring Twenties gala raises funds for Mel Leaman Free Clinic

A patient of the free clinic was clear in that the Marion-based center saved her life.

Thanks to sponsors and donors who supported a recent Roaring Twenties gala, the Mel Leaman Free Clinic got a needed financial boost to continue its work.

During the July 23 gala, a number of speakers shared how the clinic impacted their lives. Jenny Miller Heldreth, a patient for seven years, said the clinic saved her life after she had lost her insurance in 2015 when she changed jobs.

"I had blood pressure issues and other medical problems and needed to find health care quickly. I knew of the Mel Leaman Free Clinic and applied and received my first appointment."

Heldreth said the quality of healthcare she received “had been, hands down, the best care she has had in her adult life.”

Heldreth recently married and is now on her husband's company insurance.

Deana Landers, chair of the clinic’s board of directors, said, “We are so grateful to all the sponsors, friends, and community that came to the Roaring 20s Gala event…. Wonderful caring people filled the room at the Holston Hill Country Club. Delicious food and drinks were provided while everyone enjoyed the music, dancing, and laughter.”

When all was said and done, Landers said, “We raised $18,000 because of the generous businesses and donors from Smyth and Washington counties who sponsored the event.”

Launched in 2001, Landers explained that the clinic strives to provide care for the working poor. She said, “Many people are working and doing their best but cannot afford health insurance for themselves and their families.”

Among the reasons patients cite, Landers said, is the high cost of medical care, employer change, job loss, being self-employed, or their employer doesn’t offer health insurance.

She noted that it could also be a loss of eligibility for Medicaid, or they are ineligible for coverage because of age or because they left school.

“When people have access to health care,” Landers said, “they live healthier lives and miss work less, allowing them to contribute more to the economy.”

The Mel Leaman Clinic, which serves the uninsured of Smyth, Grayson and Washington counties, can provide free healthcare thanks to donations from the community, grants, and the support of the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, Landers aid.

The clinic serves the uninsured with an income of 400% or below the federal poverty level. All services are free of charge. It is staffed by four full-time and two part-time employees. Its medical providers are volunteers.

“If you or someone you know does not have or can't afford to pay for health insurance,” Landers said, “please contact the Mel Leaman Free Clinic at 276-781 2090.”

The clinic is behind Emory & Henry College’s School of Health Sciences at 601 Radio Hill Road. It offers a wide variety of services, including dental care, women’s health visits, psychiatric care, orthopedics, and even physical therapy. Last year, the clinic helped nearly 500 patients.

To learn more about the clinic, visit www.melleamanfreeclinic.org/, email info@melleamanfreeclinic.org, or call 276-781-2090.

For those who missed the gala this year, Landers said, “You don't have to worry. We look forward to seeing you at our second gala event next year.”