Council OKs tourism cam

Floyd Town Council voted earlier this month to install a camera downtown that will live stream a view of some of south Locust Street.

Town Manager Andrew Morris said the stream would largely serve to promote tourism at the July 7 meeting, and the project can be completed at a discount through a partnership with Citizens.

Mayor Will Griffin and Vice Mayor Bruce Turner said Council previously discussed the idea and decided against it because of the camera angle, which included apartment windows and balconies.

Members discussed solutions to such obstacles, including black-out bars, changing the angle and/or installing the camera on a higher light pole in the same vicinity.

Morris said the feed would not be accessible to programs such as Earth Cam.

“It will be tied to the cameras already at the park,” Morris said, which are protected by Citizens.

Councilman David Whitaker made a motion to go forward with the tourism livestream in partnership with Citizens, quoted to cost $1,100. Councilman Chris Bond seconded the motion.

Council also approved the addition of food trucks/vendors to Small Town Summer events in Warren G. Lineberry Park and instructed Morris to gather additional quotes for updating recording equipment for meetings.