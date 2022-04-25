 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Registrations open for pullet show

Floyd Extension fair booth

The Floyd County Cooperative Extension offers a number of hands-on programs for students each year, including in classrooms, 4-H Club events and the annual Floyd County Fair, pictured here.

 File photo

Floyd County youth between the ages of five and 18 are invited to participate in the second annual Floyd County 4-H Pullet Show.

Participants will receive three Black Laced Silver Wyandotte chicks to raise and select their best pullet to show in the 4-H Show at the Floyd Fair in September. Youth will participate in both showmanship and breed classes.

Chicks are expected to arrive the week of May 19, and registration to participate is due by May 2. Awards will be given for project winners at the Floyd Fair.

Registration is $20, and it can be completed online at https://forms.gle/ETUGpt6ygymYq71WA. Space is limited.

Enroll in 4-H via 4-H Online at http://v2.4honline.com. Participants should choose "4-H Chicken Project" as their club, and then choose "Poultry" as their project.

With questions and more information, contact 4-H & Youth Development Agent Laura Jeuck at (540) 745-9307 or email sutphinl@vt.edu.

About the breed

The Black Laced Silver Wyandotte chickens are a docile bird with clean legs and mostly black laced silvery white feathers and black tail. They have a red rose comb, earlobes and wattles.

They will on occasion go broody, and they make excellent mothers. They work well in confinement or free range and are a great back yard chicken. They lay a medium to large egg.

