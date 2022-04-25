Registrations open for pullet show

Floyd County youth between the ages of five and 18 are invited to participate in the second annual Floyd County 4-H Pullet Show.

Participants will receive three Black Laced Silver Wyandotte chicks to raise and select their best pullet to show in the 4-H Show at the Floyd Fair in September. Youth will participate in both showmanship and breed classes.

Chicks are expected to arrive the week of May 19, and registration to participate is due by May 2. Awards will be given for project winners at the Floyd Fair.

Registration is $20, and it can be completed online at https://forms.gle/ETUGpt6ygymYq71WA. Space is limited.

Enroll in 4-H via 4-H Online at http://v2.4honline.com. Participants should choose "4-H Chicken Project" as their club, and then choose "Poultry" as their project.

With questions and more information, contact 4-H & Youth Development Agent Laura Jeuck at (540) 745-9307 or email sutphinl@vt.edu.