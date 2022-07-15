 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florida men charged in Floyd Jewelry robbery

Some of the damage that happened during the Floyd Jewelry robbery in June.

The Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office announced last week three men from Florida are facing charges related to the robbery at Floyd Jewelry last month.

The ‘smash and grab’ style burglary occurred June 24.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation that spanned from Roanoke to southern Florida, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office said in a release.

Two suspects matching the description of the perpetrators were detained on July 10 in Rockingham, N.C.: Jonathan Flowers of Ocala and Dale Bennett of Tallahassee.

A warrant was obtained of Sean Flowers of Dania for conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

The individuals will face extradition to Floyd County after their North Carolina charges have been resolved.

